FranConnect Continues Its Investments in Market Expansion with Appointment of Lorena Garcia as SVP of Marketing

HERNDON, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, today announced the appointment of Lorena Garcia to its executive leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Marketing. Garcia will be responsible for the entire end-to-end marketing function at FranConnect, including driving growth through innovative and scalable practices in account-based marketing, lead generation, market analysis, customer segmentation, digital marketing, and brand stewardship.

"As we continue to expand FranConnect's market presence globally and fulfill our vision of empowering the franchising community through technology, investing in strong marketing leadership to scale our demand generation strategy is a key driver for success," said FranConnect CEO Gabby Wong. "Lorena's deep understanding of data-driven growth marketing, passion for building exceptional customer experiences, and standout track record of delivering results make her a valuable addition to execute our vision. We couldn't be happier to welcome her to the FranConnect family."

Garcia is an accomplished SaaS industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in developing strategic plans and innovative multi-channel marketing programs that build market presence, expand brand recognition, increase customer retention, and drive direct and channel revenue growth for enterprise SaaS companies. Most recently, Lorena served as VP of Marketing of Level Access, a leading digital accessibility solutions provider, where she drove the company's demand generation, customer lifecycle marketing, and sales enablement initiatives. Previously, Lorena led go-to-market teams and demand generation at technology companies including Hobsons, Vonage and iCore Networks. Lorena's exceptional track record of success building ROI-focused marketing programs has led her to be recognized as a Star CMO by DCA Live in 2020 and 2021.

"The franchising and multi-unit business communities consistently recognize FranConnect as a highly respected technology leader that's instrumental to their business," said Garcia. "FranConnect delivers the only comprehensive franchise management solution, and they have proven success, world-class clients, and a foundation for continued growth. I couldn't be more thrilled to join the team and help build on the company's incredible momentum."

Garcia joins FranConnect after a tremendous growth year. In 2021, FranConnect welcomed over 125 franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its client roster, celebrating its highest-ever bookings year and expanded partnerships with more than 100 brands to triple its annual sales from 2020. FranConnect proudly counts approximately 900 franchise brands and over 300,000 units worldwide among its client base and is quickly becoming the "gold standard" for technology in the franchise industry. FranConnect has a focused market expansion plan and an ambitious technology, solutions, and experience management roadmap as it continues its push toward reaching over 1,000 customers and a half million locations worldwide.

