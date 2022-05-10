ERC to Share How it Develops Top Performing Customer-Facing Contact Center Teams with Zenarate's AI Conversation Simulation Solution

Companies to host webinar on how ERC achieved 40 to 70 percent improvements in speed to proficiency for each new hire with Zenarate AI Coach

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate ( https://www.zenarate.com/ ), the world's leading AI Conversation Simulation solution, announced it will co-present with leading BPO provider ERC during a free webinar to share strategies and experiences to help agents perform their best through Zenarate's AI Coach. Together, the companies will highlight how Zenarate's AI Coach has become an integral part of ERC employee experience and retention during the webinar, "Develop Top Performing Agents Through AI Conversation Simulation."

The Webinar will take place, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. MDT. Register here: [ http://bigmarker.com/zenarate/Develop-Top-Performing-Agents-Through-AI-Conversation-Simulation?utm_campaign=ERC%20Webinar%201&utm_source=BigMarker ]

ERC leverages AI Conversation Simulation to develop top-performing customer-facing teams right out of training and continues to close underperforming tenured agent skill gaps. With Zenarate AI Coach, ERC's customer-facing teams are able to master real scenarios they encounter with customers by applying best practices. Trainers can also easily track individual and team proficiency.

In addition to sharing how ERC uses Zenarate AI Coach, it will highlight significant achievements since adopting this AI approach, including:

Immediate lift in dollars collected

Higher employee satisfaction scores

Reduced 30-60 day nesting and floor attrition

"This partnership allowed ERC to expedite the time and resource-intensive process of onboarding new agents and upskilling tenured agents, leading to significant improvements in performance with AI Conversation Simulation," said Brian Tuite, CEO of Zenarate. "Zenarate AI Coach helps ERC's customer-facing agents build confidence and empowers them to perform at their absolute best. We're thrilled to share how AI Conversation Simulation provides a modern solution that is more affordable and scalable than traditional role-play and practice."

"Our Trainers love that after introducing a new concept to agents, agents can log into Zenarate AI Coach to practice and reinforce the concept through realistic, hands-on AI Conversation Simulations," said Casey Hall, Sr. Director of Client Solutions at ERC.

About ERC

ERC is an agile, technology-driven company that provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and account recovery services for Fortune 500 companies. ERC leverages the latest innovations in technology while providing extraordinary workforce resources to deliver unparalleled end-to-end customer experience solutions, making ERC a top performer for its clients. ERC is a global contact center leader, with operating sites in the U.S., Dominican Republic, India, South Africa, Kenya and the Philippines.

About Zenarate

Zenarate's AI Coach helps leading brands develop top-performing customer-facing teams through AI conversation simulation. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe and supports twelve languages. Zenarate Customers include 7 of the top 10 U.S. financial institutions, 2 of the top 5 BPOs, and leading companies in the healthcare, technology, and services industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com .

