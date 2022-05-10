CRISTO REY CELEBRATES GRADUATING CLASS' PERFECT RECORD

-All 96 seniors at Cristo Rey New York High School have been accepted to 4-year colleges

-Seniors will announce their college choices at a fundraiser May 24 at Tavern on the Green

-Unique model gives teens work experience, makes tuition affordable for low-income families

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cristo Rey New York High School, a Catholic college-prep school in East Harlem serving only students from low-income backgrounds, will celebrate the achievements of its 96-member Class of 2022 at its annual Magic of Cristo Rey fundraiser, to be held at Tavern on the Green on May 24 at 6:30 PM. These courageous, talented, and determined young men and women will proudly announce their college choices, to an audience of supporters that will include successful professionals from a variety of New York-based industries.

Please join us on 5/24 to celebrate the Class of 2022! Please RSVP by 5/17. (PRNewswire)

Dartmouth-bound Alicia Cage, a featured speaker at the fundraiser, is among the 80 percent of this year's class who will be attending one of the nation's most selective colleges and universities (based on U.S. News and World Report rankings). So is Johnathan Martir, who will be leaving his underserved neighborhood to study political science at Williams College on a full scholarship. "I want to contribute to my community through public service so that other kids raised on my block can grow past the mental and physical barriers present there," Johnathan said. ''I am grateful for this school that allows students just like me to find a place where they belong and discover who they are meant to be."

For the families of students at Cristo Rey New York High School, the average annual household income barely exceeds $30,000. Since opening its doors on Sept. 4, 2004, the school has never raised its $2,000 tuition. On average, families pay just $1,500 a year because the school also offers tuition assistance. The school's innovative Corporate Work Study Program (CWSP) helps make this financial model possible. Through CWSP, every student works one day a week at an entry-level job in a professional setting, helping to cover the costs of their education while also preparing them for a successful career.

Cristo Rey New York High School is part of the national Cristo Rey Network, which was founded by Jesuits in Chicago in the 1990s and now includes 38 college-prep schools from coast to coast. We serve students of all faiths who demonstrate the potential and motivation to achieve success but do not have the educational background or financial means to attend another private, college-prep school. Guided by the spirit of care for the individual, we challenge all our students with a rigorous academic curriculum and a demanding work-internship program. Our goal is that our students will graduate from college and become professionals for others, transforming the world for the good of their families and society.

Contact: Alexandra Castellano, Advancement Manager, (646) 968-4077 or acastellano@cristoreyny.org

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cristo Rey New York High School