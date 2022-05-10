AUA, SMSNA Release New Priapism Guideline

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA), released the 2022 clinical guideline for the diagnosis and management of priapism.

Priapism is a condition resulting in a prolonged and uncontrolled erection. Although the incidence rate is relatively low, because of its time-dependent and progressive nature, priapism is something that both urologists and emergency medicine practitioners must be familiar with and comfortable managing.

"This guideline acknowledges that there is no one fixed set of rules for the treatment of priapism," said Trinity J. Bivalacqua, MD, PhD, chair of the guideline development panel and director of urologic oncology at the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine. "Instead, it emphasizes that interventions should be individualized based on clinical history and evidence based findings including the clinical judgment of the physician."

The guideline provides a clinical framework for the treatment (non-surgical and surgical) of non-ischemic priapism, recurrent ischemic priapism and priapism in patients with sickle cell disease. The treatment of patients with a prolonged erection following intracavernosal vasoactive medication is also included. The AUA guideline on the diagnosis of priapism and the treatment of acute ischemic priapism was published in 2021.

This guideline was developed in collaboration with the SMSNA. It was distributed to peer reviewers of varying backgrounds as part of the AUA's extensive peer review process before being approved by the AUA Board of Directors.

The new clinical guideline is now available online at www.AUAnet.org/Priapism-Guideline.

A summary of the guideline also appears at:

BivalacquaTJ, Allen BK, Brock G et al: The diagnosis and management of recurrent ischemicpriapism, priapism in sickle cell patients, and non-ischemicpriapism: an AUA/SMSNA guideline. JUrol 2022; https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000002767

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

