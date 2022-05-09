Richmond American Debuts New Community in Tucson

Two model homes at Sky Village at Rocking K open for tours this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Sky Village at Rocking K (RichmondAmerican.com/SkyVillageAtRockingK) is now open for sales. This notable new community in Tucson showcases six inspired ranch and two-story floor plans, and two fully furnished model homes will open for tours by appointment this weekend.

The Townsend is one of six Richmond American floor plans available at Sky Village at Rocking K in Tucson, Arizona. (PRNewswire)

Model tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to schedule a tour of the new Cassandra and Townsend model homes at Sky Village at Rocking K for Saturday, May 14, or Sunday, May 15. Visits can be booked by calling 520.498.4105 and making an appointment with a New Home Specialist.

About Sky Village at Rocking K:

New ranch and two-story homes from the $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,220 to 2,910 sq. ft.

Concrete-paver driveways, private suites, 3-car garages and rustic metal garage doors available

Desirable location in Vail School District, near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Close proximity to parks, trails, playgrounds, sports courts, a wildlife sanctuary and more

Cassandra and Townsend model homes open for tours beginning this weekend!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Sky Village at Rocking K will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Sky Village at Rocking K is located at 7857 S. Orions Belt Drive in Tucson. Call 916.472.7380 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

