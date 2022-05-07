Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and ViciNFT Launch NFTs for Kansas City Monarchs Season Ticket Holders

TIBURON, Calif. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM), the world's only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America, and ViciNFT Corporation, a leading provider of non-fungible token ("NFT") creation and management, smart contracts, blockchain technology development, and cryptocurrency-based auction management services, today announced an alliance to launch a collection of NFTs in honor of Jackie Robinson's year in the Negro Leagues.

Robinson played one season in the Negro Leagues with the Kansas City Monarchs in 1945 before he was brought into the Major Leagues by Branch Rickey on April 15, 1947. With today's announcement of this launch, NLBM and ViciNFT are building a community of fans through a collection of NFTs as virtual season tickets for the 1945 Kansas City Monarchs.

"We're thrilled to partner with ViciNFT on this historic effort that celebrates one of America's greatest heroes by shining a technological light on the fact that Jackie Robinson's trailblazing professional baseball roots began in the Negro Leagues. We believe this project will provide a relevant connection that will help fans understand the importance of the Negro Leagues both on-and-off the field," said Bob Kendrick, NLBM president.

Each NFT season ticket holder will have access to a virtual stadium commemorating Ruppert Stadium, then known as Blues Stadium, that served as the home of the Kansas City Monarchs during the 1945 season. Robinson took the field for his first game with the Monarchs on May 6, 1945, against the Chicago American Giants. NFT season ticket holders are able to select seats alongside renowned athletes, artists, and other NLBM supporters. NFT season tickets may be purchased at: https://nlbmfans.com/

"We are proud to take part in this launch that honors Jackie Robinson and commemorates an important movement in America's history," said Jon B. Fisher, ViciNFT's co-founder and CEO. "Applying NFT technologies to this historical movement underlines the immutability of Jackie Robinson's contribution to American society."

About ViciNFT

ViciNFT Corporation is a blockchain software company that designs, builds, and manages digital assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for enterprises and creators. The company's works are carbon neutral, and include a mandatory charity component equal to 25% of auction proceeds, making "NFTs for the common good." With NFT initiatives for Michelle Phillips, Aquarium of the Bay, and a number of Nobel Prize and Pulitzer Prize nominees, the company acts as an advisor and concierge for facilitating auctions and digital wallet management. The company is led by Partner and Co-Founder, Bill Gladstone.

For more information about ViciNFT, please visit: https://www.vicinft.com/

About NLBM

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) is the world's only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. The privately funded, 501 c3, not-for-profit organization was established in 1990 and is in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri's Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The NLBM operates two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew "Rube" Foster established the Negro National League in 1920.

For more information about NLBM, please visit: https://www.nlbm.com/

