Volaris Reports April 2022 Traffic Results: 32% YoY demand growth with an 85% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its April 2022 preliminary traffic results.
Apr 2022
Apr 2021
Variance
YTD Apr 2022
YTD Apr 2021
Variance
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
1,804
1,423
26.8%
6,699
4,679
43.2%
International
607
409
48.3%
2,440
1,355
80.0%
Total
2,411
1,832
31.6%
9,140
6,034
51.5%
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,038
1,701
19.8%
7,720
5,739
34.5%
International
811
523
55.1%
3,190
1,865
71.1%
Total
2,849
2,224
28.1%
10,909
7,604
43.5%
Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic
88.5%
83.7%
4.9 pp
86.8%
81.5%
5.3 pp
International
74.9%
78.3%
(3.4) pp
76.5%
72.7%
3.8 pp
Total
84.6%
82.4%
2.3 pp
83.8%
79.4%
4.4 pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,137
1,606
33.1%
7,813
5,203
50.2%
International
438
306
42.8%
1,751
981
78.5%
Total
2,575
1,912
34.6%
9,564
6,183
54.7%
Economic Jet Fuel Price
(USD per gallon, preliminary)
Average
4.24
2.02
109.9%
3.44
1.95
76.4%
The information included in this report has not been audited, and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.
About Volaris:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 190, and its fleet from 4 to 107 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.
