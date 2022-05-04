Springbuk Partners With Included Health to Bring Expert Medical Opinion to Self-funded Employers

Expert Medical Opinion provides members access to top specialists and subspecialists nationwide and compassionate clinical support throughout the care experience to improve outcomes and healthcare savings

INDIANAPOLIS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbuk , a health data analytics software company whose mission is to "prevent disease with data™," announced today a partnership with Included Health , the only integrated virtual care and navigation platform, to offer Included Health's Expert Medical Opinion (EMO) solution directly to Springbuk's existing small and midmarket employers and benefits advisors.

This partnership, enabled by unique data integrations between two leading health technology innovators, allows employers to gain access to Expert Medical Opinion, which provides guidance and compassionate care for members who are facing difficult diagnoses and complex care. This will enable employers to deploy targeted interventions that lower costs, provide better outcomes, and improve the healthcare experience for members with complex needs.

"We're excited to be teaming up with Included Health to bring their Expert Medical Opinion capabilities to our core customer base," said Jennifer Jones, population health leader at Springbuk. "Our health intelligence platform does an excellent job of identifying and suggesting actions that employers can take to address health issues. Now, employers will be able to take the next step to connect their employees with support to find the right diagnosis, timely treatment, and member-centered support."

"When managing a complicated condition, the right guidance and access to specialists can improve clinical outcomes and reduce the total cost of care. We are excited to bring our Expert Medical Opinion offering to additional members alongside Springbuk," said Todd Thames, M.D., the vice president of clinical market initiatives at Included Health.

Springbuk customers can purchase the Expert Medical Opinion offering now through their Account Executive or Client Success Manager.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to sharpen their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides curated action steps and strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. Learn more at springbuk.com .

About Included Health

Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company, delivering integrated virtual care and navigation. We're on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone. We are the only complete, connected healthcare delivery platform designed to support the unique care experience of each person. We offer our members care guidance, advocacy, and access to personalized virtual and in-person care for everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care. It's all included. Learn more at includedhealth.com .

