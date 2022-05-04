Loomis interim report January - March 2022

SOLNA, Sweden, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarter 1, 2022

Revenue for the quarter was SEK 5,627 million (4,483). Real growth was 18 percent (–6) of which organic growth was 15 percent (–9).

Operating income (EBITA) for the period was SEK 516 million (358) and EBITA operating margin was 9.2 percent (8.0). Excluding Loomis Pay, the operating margin amounted to 10.0 percent (8.7).

Operating income (EBIT) for the period was SEK 463 million (315) and EBIT operating margin was 8.2 percent (7.0).

Income before taxes 406 MSEK (269) and net income 295 MSEK (198).

Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 4.00 (2.63).

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 177 million (342), equivalent to 34 percent (96) of operating income (EBITA).

The Board of Directors of Loomis AB has, as previously announced, appointed Aritz Larrea as new President and CEO of the company. Aritz Larrea will take up the position on May 23, 2022.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

May 4, 2022

