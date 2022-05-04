InvestmentNews Announces New Staff Hires, Traffic Increases & a Return to Live Events

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews, the trusted resource for financial advisers, announced the promotion of Paul Curcio to Editor-in-Chief. Paul has served as Executive Editor for the past 2½ years. In his new role, he will continue to oversee the editorial staff while focusing on growing the InvestmentNews editorial footprint.

InvestmentNews also welcomes Gretchen Lembach as Director, Content. Gretchen, who joins from Accenture Interactive, is charged with growing custom content and research, working closely with the revenue and editorial teams.Gretchen will oversee the strategic growth of our platforms, and will introduce innovative ways that users and event attendees consume content from the InvestmentNews brand.

Gregg Greenberg joins the team as Retirement and Planning Editor and Multimedia Anchor. Gregg was previously at the TheStreet, as well as the C-Suite Network and CNBC. In addition to overseeing retirement content,Gregg will be the face and voice of InvestmentNews' multimedia content.

Joanne Cleaver is the first InvestmentNews team member to focus exclusively on diversity, equity and inclusion content in the newly created role of DEI Editor, and she will lead the growth of InvestmentNews' Women Adviser Community. Joanne is a veteran personal finance writer and book author whose previous experience includes stints at Tribune Digital, Crain's Chicago Business and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Ryan Neal returns to InvestmentNews as Technology Editor after a two-year stint at Financial Planning. Ryan will oversee technology coverage, expand our podcast footprint and grow relationships with the increasing number of fintech providers within the financial services ecosystem.

Emile Hallez, previously Retirement Editor at InvestmentNews, is now U.S. News Editor for ESG Clarity, InvestmentNews' sister brand. Emile works closely with the ESG Clarity team based in the U.K. and covers the ESG wave that is becoming increasingly important to advisers.

"The deep bench that we've established on the editorial side of the house is a testament to the ability of the renowned reputation of InvestmentNews to attract the best talent in the business," said Paul Curcio.

On the revenue side, Frank Rose and Mary Meagher return to the team and will oversee the sales growth of key territories, joining our stellar sales team including John Shaughnessy and Sabrina Straub.

In addition to making a significant investment in talent, InvestmentNews is focused on continuous improvement of its website. Since technology updates were made in February, InvestmentNews.com has seen a 97% increase in pageviews and a 63% lift in unique users of the site, the highest traffic volume since mid-2020.*

On the events side of the business, InvestmentNews is back to holding in-person events, kicking off with the Retirement Income Summit and Women Adviser Summit in Chicago this week. Next week, the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards will take place in New York City.

"We continue to build on the success of the storied InvestmentNews brand, and have the right team in place to shepherd InvestmentNews into the next phase of growth. On site at the Retirement Income Summit this week, the excitement from our staff, advisers, and sponsors was palpable. I look forward to interacting more with our audience and creating a continuous feedback loop with our advertising partners. I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved as a team thus far, and I am looking forward to the next 18-24 months of enhancements to this wonderful brand," said InvestmentNews CEO John French.

See the lineup of 2022 InvestmentNews events here: https://www.investmentnews.com/events.

*Source: Google Analytics.

About INVESTMENTNEWS

Bonhill Group PLC's InvestmentNews (IN) is the most trusted resource for financial advisers. InvestmentNews connects buyers and sellers who are decision-makers in the financial services industry and influence more than $23 trillion in AUM through multiple media channels, including online destinations, magazines, events, research and data. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Downey

InvestmentNews

kdowney@investmentnews.com

212-850-7608

View original content:

SOURCE InvestmentNews