Intercom Launches Local Data Hosting in Australia

The new offering provides companies security benefits and autonomy over data residency

SAN FRANCISCO , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercom , the Engagement OS, has launched local data hosting in Australia to give businesses the ability to process customer data locally when using Intercom's platform. The launch meets industry needs for secure data residency and adheres to Australian Privacy Principles (APP).

Headquartered in San Francisco, Intercom enables businesses to communicate with customers more effectively through its customer communications platform. Businesses can use Intercom to deliver in-context and personalised experiences at any scale by powering customer engagement with live, first-party data throughout the entire customer journey.

Intercom has expanded its presence in Australia since 2019. The Sydney office now consists of more than 30 customer-facing sales, success, support and marketing team members, as well as partner and operations functions. Locally, the company counts Atlassian, Appliances Online and Sidekicker as customers, among others. As Intercom looks to further expand its APAC footprint to meet growing customer demand, local data hosting will also provide a faster experience for customers.

"We have many customers in Australia and know that regional data hosting is something that companies are now seeking," said Karen Peacock, CEO of Intercom. "We are dedicated to helping customers across the region and this launch is part of our commitment and ongoing investment to ensure our customers can engage with and connect to their customers safely and securely."

The launch follows the announcement of Intercom's European Data Hosting last year. The company now provides customers a global data residency offering that meets growing requirements for data processing across geographies. Intercom is also continuing to invest in its platform to meet the needs of growing businesses and enterprises, with world-class privacy and security compliance and industry certifications including HIPAA and SOC 2.

"We have very intentionally invested in a strong security and compliance posture, so companies all over the world and of all sizes can use the Intercom platform with confidence," said Darragh Curran, Chief Technology Officer at Intercom. "We're committed to making sure our customers can concentrate on what's most important to them—leveraging Intercom to grow their business and build relationships with their customers—while we ensure their most important data is hosted within a desired jurisdiction."

Intercom has more than 900 employees across its Sydney, San Francisco, Chicago, Dublin and London offices. Over 25,000 global customers use Intercom's Engagement OS to drive ongoing customer engagement and business growth at scale.

About Intercom

Intercom, the Engagement OS, enables businesses to build stronger customer relationships that drive growth and scale. With its all-in-one customer communications platform, Intercom offers next-generation solutions for sales, marketing and support teams to work together to convert prospects into paying customers, engage customers throughout their journey and provide world-class support.

Intercom is redefining the customer journey and unifying business silos to deliver ongoing, personalised engagement through in-context communications. More than 25,000 global organisations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users.

Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.

