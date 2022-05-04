Houston-based CPA firm Calvetti Ferguson has moved its Houston office to TC Energy Center in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson has leased the majority of the 25th floor, expanding its footprint by over 70% to 18,800 square feet. Based on the firm's current staffing levels, the new office will allow the firm to increase its headcount by more than 50%. Calvetti Ferguson currently has approximately 75 employees at its Houston office.

Construction started in February of this year and the move took place at the end of April.

"Calvetti Ferguson is proud to be a part of the downtown Houston business community and one of the largest independent accounting firms based solely in Texas," said Jason Ferguson, managing partner of Calvetti Ferguson. "Moving to the iconic TC Energy building and having a larger space gives us the ability to be very intentional about creating a flexible office space for our employees to work, collaborate, and learn."

Aligning with the firm's newly renovated office spaces in Dallas and Fort Worth, the new Houston office space incorporates more natural light throughout the workstations, conference rooms, and offices to improve health and wellness among employees.

Calvetti Ferguson intentionally included more open spaces, as well as training, huddle, conference, and telephone rooms to give our employees the flexibility to work in the space most productive for them. In the spirit of connection, the firm also included a work lounge in the space that will allow for building meaningful connections and collaborating with teammates.

TC Energy Center is LEED Gold certified and one of the state's tallest and most beautiful buildings. The building will offer amenities such as a fitness center, an onsite coffee shop, and multi-purpose rooms for large meetings once renovations in these spaces are completed later this year.

