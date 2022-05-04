Glen D. Smith, CFP®, CRPC® of GDS Wealth Management has been named one of Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2022.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes, alongside SHOOK Research, uses an algorithm of qualitative criteria and quantitative data to form its annual list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. This year, the list consists of more than 6,500 wealth advisors across America, who all together manage more than $10 trillion in client assets. The advisors who are considered for this achievement have a minimum of seven years of experience, encompass the best practices in the field, and have superior approaches to working with clients. For the fourth year in a row, Glen has been recognized among America's best. He is ranked 13th out of all the North Texas territories and has moved up the list this year.

Commenting on their findings and on determining their criteria, R.J. Shook, president and founder of SHOOK Research, stated: "When we meet with an advisor in person or on the telephone, we are thinking to ourselves, is this someone we would recommend to a friend or family member?"

GDS Wealth Management treats their clients like family. They work to get to know them, understanding that each client is entrusting GDS to help them reach their financial goals. Glen, the president and founder of GDS, is honored to have received this prestigious award. He is proud to work among Forbes' top wealth advisors and looks forward to continuing to put the clients first.

About GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management is dedicated to providing the excellent service that their company has become known for. Whether you are an individual with personal and family goals or the person charged with the financial goals of your organization, GDS Wealth Management is here to provide you with an array of financial and investment planning services essential to your success. Their experienced team of financial planners is proud to offer both the credentialed guidance and expertise needed to help you reach your lifelong financial goals.

Are you interested in bettering your financial future? Contact GDS Wealth Management today to learn about how you can achieve your financial goals. For more information, please call (469) 212-8072 or visit GDS Wealth Management's website at: https://www.gdswealth.com/.

Investment advice offered through GDS Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser. GDS Wealth Management only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Information provided is general in nature and does not constitute personalized investment advice. Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices; also considered are: client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 6/30/21. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/ to learn more. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. All investing involves risks. The use of a professional advisor does not guarantee your objectives will be met.

View original content:

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management