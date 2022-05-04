DOSOMETHING.ORG AND GENERAL MOTORS ENCOURAGE YOUNG PEOPLE TO ENVISION A ZERO CRASH FUTURE AND COMMIT TO SAFER DRIVING PRACTICES

The program educates pedestrians, passengers, and a new generation of drivers about how to prevent distracted driving.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoSomething.org – one of the largest organizations fueling young people to change the world – continues its collaboration with General Motors to encourage young people to combat distracted driving. The #ZeroCrashFuture program educates young people about road safety and provides actionable educational resources.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , more than 3,000 people die in crashes involving a distracted driver annually, with the largest proportion of at-fault drivers being 15 to 20 years old. Phones, eating, disorderly passengers, and stress also play a role in causing motor vehicle crashes,

"With cell phones at our fingertips and stress levels at record highs, we all have a part to play in curbing distracted driving," says DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething.org. "#ZeroCrashFuture arms young people with the information they need to make smart choices on the road and activate their loved ones to do so, too."

Young people can share their vision for #ZeroCrashFuture and access a phone slipcover to eliminate the temptation to use hand-held devices while behind the wheel or in the passenger seat by visiting DoSomething.org .

"We have the opportunity to connect with an engaged audience of young drivers and other road users to combat distracted driving," says Hal Garling, senior manager of corporate giving at General Motors. "This ripple effect of education and inspiration will make strides in achieving a zero crash future."

To learn more, please visit https://www.dosomething.org/us/collections/zero-crash-future.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is one of the largest organizations exclusively for young people and social change. DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. When you join DoSomething.org, you are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing our world.

About General Motors

General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac , Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar , a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com .

