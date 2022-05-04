Atos launches innovative Edge to Cloud 5G and AI-enabled solution

PARIS and IRVING, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today announces the launch of "Atos Business Outcomes-as-a-Service" (Atos BOaaS), a 5G, edge and IoT offering developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies that brings the advantages of cloud architecture to the edge and far edge to deliver AI-based business value augmented with end-to-end automated deployment, monitoring and management.

Edge computing has added complexity to digital systems, and IoT generates significant amounts of highly valuable data that remains untapped. Combining the expertise of Atos and Dell, Atos BOaaS will enable organizations to obtain meaningful, rapid and repeatable business outcomes out of IoT data streams and analytics and manage their IoT ecosystem from a single dashboard.

Atos BOaaS brings to the market one of the most innovative AI applications at the edge, powered by Dell. Dell's Streaming Data Platform creates reliable, fast and secure data pipelines from edge to cloud that enable analytics. Atos wraps up all the technology components with extra services into a full consumption model to enable clients to focus on the business benefits of analytics at the edge and in the cloud.

Atos BOaaS revolutionizes digital operations, virtually removing the need for on-site technology support, which decreases their overall carbon footprint. Atos BOaaS can save hundreds of tons of CO2 per year per client.

In addition, the annual positive economic and environmental impact of Atos BOaaS on 1,000 retail stores can be calculated as follows: 66,000 hours saved on maintenance, compliance and updates; up to +1-2% revenue saved, corresponding to $4.2m saved in digital support1.

Atos' innovation with the development of Atos BOaaS has been recognized today at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas. Dell awarded Atos the 2022 Dell Technologies Global Alliances – Global Excellence in Innovation Award, which recognizes Atos' unwavering commitment to helping customers succeed in the data era.

Atos BOaaS can detect the imminent failure of equipment at the far edge and the edge, and can trigger a series of automated actions, from ordering new hardware, alerting the maintenance crew, to managing delivery and configuration of the edge to cloud platform. Atos BOaaS improves asset utilization in retail, theme parks and manufacturing industries by providing a fully automated and managed cloud environment at the edge, at scale.

Atos BOaaS is a zero-touch deployment model, meaning that settings, configurations and applications are automatically and securely provisioned on the devices. This enables clients' technology teams to configure or modify thousands of devices at the far edge, remotely from the cloud. Atos BOaaS provides an App Market that allows clients to deploy complex analytics and applications at the edge, such as predictive maintenance to prevent downtime or simple temperature or vibration monitoring. Atos Computer Vision platform is also available in the Atos BOaaS App Market for clients to run AI and scenario-based analytics on their existing video surveillance equipment.

Atos BOaaS simplifies complex digital operations to the point that untrained retail personnel, for example, can handle on-site operations aided by the automation built into Atos BOaaS. Once they have installed the new device, as easily as they would plug a lamp, applications are automatically deployed, and business operations are initiated or resumed.

Dave Seybold, Chief Executive Officer, Atos Americas said, "Atos BOaaS combines breakthrough technologies that re-imagine the process of running digital operations at the edge and far edge as much as smartphones revolutionized mobile communications. Together, we unlock 5G potential securely, cost-effectively and with zero-touch, modernizing enterprise applications to be agile, mobile and rooted in analytics, while reducing customers' costs and carbon footprint."

Gil Shneorson, senior vice president of edge solutions, Dell Technologies, said "As companies digitally transform and applications and infrastructure are increasingly being deployed in the real world, the need for real-time experiences and automation are driving the decentralization of IT. Dell's broad foundation of edge technologies and services, combined with partner solutions such as Atos Outcomes-as-a-Service, help businesses quickly and securely realize the full potential of their data from edge to the cloud to deliver better business outcomes."

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 Considering 2 on-site support visits, totaling 80 miles per month, with a 2019 mid-size US truck with automatic transmission and a gasoline engine.

