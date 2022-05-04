Atlas Tube opens the doors to the world's largest ERW mill in Blytheville, Arkansas

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries, has opened their newest steel mill in Blytheville, Arkansas. Their second in Blytheville, the new facility will be dedicated to producing Jumbo Hollow Structural Sections (HSS) as large as 28" OD with walls up to 1" thick. The $150 million project is the largest private investment in the U.S. steel industry in the last decade.

(PRNewswire)

"Thanks to companies like Atlas Tube, Mississippi County continues to lead the country as a premier steel producer," Governor Asa Hutchinson said. "Their $150 million will go a long way to improving the quality of life for Arkansans not only in Blytheville, but also the surrounding areas. We are thrilled to celebrate with Atlas Tube today and look forward to many great things ahead."

Atlas Tube recently hosted a grand opening event to celebrate the new mill alongside members of the community. Attendees at the event were given an opportunity to tour the facility and hear from Barry Zekelman, executive chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries; Mike Preston, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Commerce; and Clif Chitwood, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation. The new mill is expected to create over 75 new jobs in the community.

"It is a great day in Blytheville," Secretary Preston said. "Two years ago, we were excited to announce that Atlas Tube would build the world's largest continuous ERW tube mill in Blytheville. Today, we celebrate the fruition of our efforts as we celebrate the grand opening of the company's newest mill. We are ready to see what exciting things will come to Mississippi County as a result of this project."

"We're very happy over Atlas Tube's grand opening," Chitwood said. "They have been a good company for Mississippi County. The fact that two years ago, Mr. Zekelman decided to double the mill's capacity was a real win for Mississippi County, and we wish them all success as they continue forward."

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zekelman Industries