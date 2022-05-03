SYBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES WACHUSETT PRECISION TOOL INC.

--Transaction Marks SyBridge's Eleventh Acquisition in Three Years--

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and FITCHBURG, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies ("SyBridge), a global industrial technology company, announced today that it has acquired Wachusett Precision Tool ("WPT"). This transaction further expands SyBridge's customer base and footprint in the life sciences and consumer end-markets. WPT complements SyBridge's Life Sciences facilities in California and Pennsylvania with a center in Massachusetts. This transaction marks SyBridge's eleventh acquisition since inception in 2019.

WPT is a fast-growing manufacturer of high precision prototype, pilot and production molds for medical and consumer packaging customers. With a dedicated clean room environment, WPT is capable of supportive low volume medical molding during the product certification or ramp-up phase. Located outside of Boston, MA, WPT is close to many pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer products customers. As a part of SyBridge's Life Sciences business unit, WPT will leverage the SyBridge platform's design, engineering, supply chain, and production capabilities to better serve and grow with its customers in the Northeast region and serve SyBridge's broader global customer base.

"WPT is one of the fastest growing tooling companies in North America and will accelerate SyBridge's expansion in the strategically important life sciences and consumer markets," said Tony Nardone, CEO of SyBridge. "The combination of WPT and SyBridge Life Sciences' existing northeast facility in Erie, PA will give us a strong presence in serving our customers in the region. In addition to the Rancho Cucamonga, CA, facility, SyBridge can increasingly seamlessly serve life sciences customers coast-to-coast."

"WPT's current owners Mike Carignan and Matt Saunders have been instrumental in building a best-in-class medical tooling company in a very short time. Their addition to the SyBridge team will strengthen our business," said Bill McDonough, President of SyBridge's Life Sciences Business Unit. "We are excited to welcome new team members and work together to continue to provide the quality and innovation that underpins our customers' success."

About SyBridge Technologies

SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technology leader that provides value-added design and production solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is based in Southfield, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

About Wachusett Precision Tool

Founded in 2016, WPT is a full-service leader in the design and manufacture of a full range of prototype, pilot and class 101 production molds for the medical products, medical devices and consumer packaging industries. WPT is located in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.wachusettprecisiontool.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

