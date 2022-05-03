ReneSola Power to Participate in Credit Suisse 2022 Renewables and Utilities Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that its management team will participate in the Credit Suisse 2022 Renewables and Utilities Conference on Friday, May 13th, 2022.

Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Credit Suisse.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

