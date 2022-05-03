Osmo Appoints McCann as its marketing agency partner

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osmo from BYJU'S, the award-winning STEAM brand and leading global edtech company, today announced it has hired McCann New York as its marketing agency partner.

Osmo learning products are used in over 2.5 million homes and 50,000 classrooms. The active learning experiences are designed to help children become smarter, more thoughtful and more creative. McCann will develop a marketing campaign that will continue to elevate awareness with parents and educators about Osmo's brand purpose and its innovative education product offerings for children 3-10 years old and beyond.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with Osmo to develop a campaign that further expands its reach and aligns with its mission to help children across the world to learn, grow and prepare for the demands of the digital world in which they live today." said Alex Lopez, President and Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup.

"After an extensive search, it was clear that McCann New York believed in our mission and was best suited to develop a marketing campaign that felt both accessible and aspirational and would engage our audience in an authentic way," said Cherian Thomas, Senior Vice President of International Business at Osmo from BYJU'S. "Osmo is transforming how children learn. We're excited to partner with McCann to further amplify the benefits of hybrid learning experiences that combine tangible play with the digital world that we know kids want and love."

Osmo offers families a wide variety of hugely popular products that seamlessly merge tactile exploration with digital devices that engage children in the learning process like no other brand can. Validated by education experts and beloved by parents, Osmo learning products and tools nourish the minds of children by unleashing the power of physical tools combined with the latest advances in digital technology. Osmo's product lines include both play-based learning games and curriculum-connected learning games and are designed to help children grow and improve academically, creatively and socially.

The Osmo marketing campaign will launch throughout the U.S. in summer 2022 across multiple media platforms and will continue to ramp up through the holiday season.

About Osmo from BYJU'S

Osmo is an award-winning STEAM brand, wholly owned by BYJU'S, the leading global edtech company. Osmo and Osmo Education products are used in over 2.5 million homes and 50,000 classrooms. Osmo builds a universe of hands-on gamified learning experiences validated by education experts that nourish the minds of children by unleashing the power of physical tools combined with the digital world through augmented reality and its proprietary reflective artificial intelligence. Learn more at PlayOsmo.com and Osmo Education .

About BYJU'S

Launched in 2011, BYJU'S is the world's leading education technology company for students Pre K-12 and is beloved by 100 million students around the world. By making learning contextual and visual, not just theoretical, BYJU'S is paving the way for new-age, geography-agnostic learning tools that sit at the cross-section of mobile, interactive content and personalized learning methodologies. To learn more, go to: byjus.com/us .

About McCann

McCann helps brands build the most meaningful brand platforms that drive exponential growth and leave a lasting impact on culture. Founded over 100 years ago with their own platform, "Truth Well Told", McCann is the world's leading advertising agency network, creating some of the most creatively and commercially impactful advertising globally. McCann is the founding agency of McCann Worldgroup a creatively driven global marketing company, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG ).

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is the irrefutable leader in the business of a creativity. The company is united across 100+ countries by a single mission: To help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by The Effie Awards for three consecutive years. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

