Join Pampered Chef and American Cancer Society to Help Whip Cancer This May

22 Year Partnership Has Raised More than $13 Million To Support Cancer Patients and their Families

ADDISON, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, The American Cancer Society, a global organization leading the fight for a world without cancer, and Pampered Chef, a company focused on empowering mealtime wins in every kitchen, have joined forces to Help Whip Cancer. To date, the collaborative campaign has seen Pampered Chef and its consultant network raise more than $13 million to support cancer patients and their families during treatment. This May, there are two ways to join the fight and raise funds for the Hope Lodge Program, a community of 30 Hope Lodge Locations which offer cancer patients and their caregivers free lodging during treatment:

Avoca-Do Good and Shop for a Cause: For every $1 to the American Cancer Society. For every Avocado Tool purchased during May, Pampered Chef will donateto the American Cancer Society.

Host a Party + Fundraiser: Throughout May, Consultants and customers can host Help Whip Cancer fundraiser parties and Pampered Chef will double its donation in May to 20% for parties with sales greater than $200 and 30% for party sales greater than $650 .

"We are grateful for our long-standing relationship and the relentless commitment Pampered Chef has towards the fight for a world free from cancer," says Wayne White, Executive Vice President at the American Cancer Society. "It is because of their support and passion for the Hope Lodge Program, that we can continue to provide the necessary resources to those who need it most."

For more than forty years, Pampered Chef has provided high quality cooking tools that give people more confidence in the kitchen, recipes that help families enjoy mealtimes together, and a flexible business opportunity.

"We look forward to May and our Help Whip Cancer partnership every year. We love seeing our Consultants and customers come together to provide funding and kitchen products for the Hope Lodges that offer a home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers during treatment," said Terry Haley, Chief Marketing Officer for Pampered Chef.

There are more than 30 Hope Lodge locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, each offering cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their best hope for effective treatment may be in another city. Not having to worry about where to stay or how to pay for lodging allows guests to focus on getting better. Hope Lodge offers a supportive homelike environment for more than 29,000 patients with more than 500,000 nights annually.

About Pampered Chef

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational mealtime solutions delivered by a community of 65,000 kitchen consultants. For more than 40 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around his or her own lifestyle, goals, and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information, visit www.cancer.org.

