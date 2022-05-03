Century Communities Adds Four New Communities to Utah Footprint

New Homes Now Selling in American Fork, Mapleton, Syracuse and West Point
SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder offering homes for purchase online, is excited to announce the opening of four new Wasatch Front communities: American Fork Crossing (American Fork), Mapleton Heights (Mapleton), Shoreline West (Syracuse), and Dahlia Estates (West Point).
Buyers can choose from a versatile selection of rambler and two-story single-family homes at all communities—boasting inspired open-concept layouts with lofts, sunrooms, gourmet kitchens and more (per plan). Plus, each home includes stylish and convenient features designed for everyday life, such as the company's Century Home Connect® smart home package.
For more information or to request an appointment, call 385.345.4993.
About American Fork Crossing
879 West 800 South
American Fork, UT 84003
- Two single-family home collections (Villas and Estates) from the $600s
- 148 homesites
- 8 rambler and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, 2- to 4-bay garages, up to 3,394 square feet
- Prime location in the heart of Silicon Slopes, offering quick access to I-15, plus a variety of shopping, dining and outdoor recreation
Explore American Fork Crossing at www.CenturyCommunities.com/AmericanForkCrossing.
About Mapleton Heights
1387 Mapleton Heights Court
Mapleton, UT 84664
- Single-family homes from the $800s
- 40 homesites
- 5 rambler and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, 3- to 4-bay garages, up to 6,243 square feet
- Tranquil location with scenic mountain views and quick access to Silicon Slopes, dining and shopping
Check out Mapleton Heights at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MapletonHeights.
About Shoreline West
2711 West 2850 South
Syracuse, UT 84075
- Single-family homes from the $500s
- 68 homesites
- 7 rambler and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,903 square feet
- Convenient location with quick access to Hill Air Force Base, Antelope Island State Park, shopping and dining
Explore Shoreline West at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ShorelineWest.
About Dahlia Estates
4469 West 300 North
West Point, UT 84015
- Single-family homes from the $600s
- 49 homesites
- 7 rambler and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 baths, 2- to 4-bay garages, up to 3,531 square feet
- Close proximity to abundant outdoor recreation—including the scenic Great Salt Lake, Antelope Island State Park and Thurston Peak. Also offering a quick commute to Layton, plus easy access to boutique shopping, excellent dining and entertainment.
Explore Dahlia Estates at www.CenturyCommunities.com/DahliaEstates.
"We're excited to continue building on a solid foundation of new home offerings throughout the Wasatch Front, with exceptional locations offering beautiful open-concept floor plans, available through our industry-first Buy Online experience," said Chase Turner, Utah Division President. "With the spring homebuying season in full swing, now's the perfect time for buyers to visit and find their dream home."
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Utah.
How it works:
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
