CATO SMS IS NOW ALLUCENT

Rebranding comes after a series of strategic acquisitions, most recently Pharm-Olam

Company's newly combined services address clinical development and consulting needs of small and mid-sized biotechs

New name unites worldwide experienced workforce in its singular mission

CARY, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global biopharmaceutical services leader, CATO SMS, today unveiled its new name, Allucent , with bold branding to emphasize the company's spotlight on serving the specialized needs of small and mid-sized biotech companies.

This move follows a three-year series of strategic acquisitions*, most recently of clinical research provider, Pharm-Olam, that doubled the company's size, strengthened and deepened its capabilities, and expanded its global reach. Now, Allucent is a unified organization with more than 30 years of experience, built to support small and mid-sized biotech companies with achieving breakthrough science.

Currently, smaller companies hold approximately 70% of the biopharmaceutical industry's intellectual property and often benefit from third-party experts possessing clinical and regulatory experience and capabilities to ensure their innovations have the best chance of success. Allucent was formed to address this need, offering full-service clinical trial capabilities, deep therapeutic expertise, product development and consulting services.

Derived from the Latin verb alluceo, Allucent means to shine a light upon something or create an opportunity. The new name and branding unite the company and its people under one purpose — putting the spotlight on smaller, innovative biopharmaceutical companies and helping them deliver on their potential.

Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, Allucent, said:

"In three short years, we've transformed our company to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized biotechs. Our new name, Allucent, puts the focus on the clients we exist to serve and aligns our people under our shared passion of helping to bring new therapies to light. As we continue our growth journey, we're committed to making sure we remain big enough to deliver, but small enough to care."

Anchored by deep expertise and a high-touch partnership model, Allucent offers a breadth of specialized services and therapeutic experience geared toward small and mid-sized biotech companies, including:

Flexible clinical and regulatory solutions to successfully navigate the complexities of managing multi-national programs across early and late-stage development, including clinical trial operations; biometrics; decentralized trial capabilities; and clinical pharmacology, modeling and simulation.

A team of global consultants, focused on strategic product development, regulatory affairs and regulatory submissions with extensive health authority expertise in clinical, non-clinical, CMC and GxP compliance.

Robust scientific and drug development expertise in key and complex therapeutic areas and modalities with a focus on oncology, cell and gene therapy, rare disease and vaccines.

A global workforce of 1,200+ employees possessing deep clinical and technical experience with a passion for remaining close to breakthrough science.

Wide geographic coverage in 60+ countries across North America , Latin America , Europe , India and the Middle East.

*Recent acquisitions include Array Biostatistics in 2020, Nuventra in 2021, and Pharm-Olam in 2022

About Allucent

Allucent is on a mission to help bring new therapies to light by solving the distinct challenges of small and mid-sized biotech companies. The company is purpose-built through the convergence of leading providers to address this unmet need. Today, Allucent is a global provider of comprehensive drug development solutions, including consulting, clinical operations, biometrics and clinical pharmacology across a variety of therapeutic areas. With more than 30 years of experience in over 60 countries, Allucent's individualized partnership approach provides experience-driven insights and expertise to assist its clients in successfully navigating the complexities of delivering novel treatments to patients. Visit Allucent.com for more information.

