AmplifyBio to Drive Quality Excellence with Veeva Vault Quality Suite

Fast-growing CRO will bring together quality processes, content, and training to streamline quality management and accelerate preclinical validation for cutting-edge medicines

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that AmplifyBio is building a foundation for advanced quality, study execution, and reporting with Veeva Vault Quality Suite. Using a modern quality system with built-in industry best practices, the company will streamline and automate processes to increase the efficiency of its preclinical drug testing.

Veeva Systems

"At AmplifyBio, we generate and report critical data through short and long duration studies that go into FDA submissions for many of our clients at a key stage in developing medicines," said Jerry Hacker, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at AmplifyBio. "With our state-of-the-art facility and Veeva Vault Quality Suite, we will deliver data our clients can rely on while keeping up with the most rigorous GLP requirements."

AmplifyBio is a contract research organization (CRO) focused on toxicology, safety pharmacology, and efficacy testing to accelerate innovation across pharmaceutical modalities. The company will use Veeva Vault QMS to execute core quality processes, Veeva Vault QualityDocs to manage and share SOPs and other GLP documents, and Veeva Vault Training to ensure role-based qualifications. By managing end-to-end quality in a single system, AmplifyBio will be able to ensure quality excellence across its departments and suppliers.

"As a trusted partner, we're proud to support AmplifyBio's vision of advancing medical breakthroughs and cures for disease," said Ashley Wentworth, senior director, Veeva Vault Quality strategy. "With Veeva Vault Quality Suite, AmplifyBio will have a technology foundation that can scale and keep up with evolving customer and market needs."

Vault Quality Suite includes Vault QMS, Veeva Vault Product Surveillance, Vault QualityDocs, Veeva Vault Validation Management, Veeva Vault Station Manager, Vault Training, Veeva LearnGxP, and Veeva Vault LIMS to automate and harmonize quality processes globally. Vault Quality Suite enables companies to easily manage quality in one unified solution and delivers the power and scalability needed across the life sciences value chain.

