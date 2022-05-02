Titan International, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter

During the Q4 2021 earnings call, TWI's President & CEO stated that Titan's business was riding a tidal wave. That tidal wave continues!

Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $556.0 million , a $152.5 million (37.8% ) YoY increase, the highest quarterly sales since Q2 2013

Gross margin was 15.6%

Adjusted EBITDA was $56.8 million as compared to $26.3 million in Q1 of the prior year

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We were able to pick up right where we left off in 2021 with another stellar quarter to begin the year," stated Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "All of our business units across all geographies came together to deliver our strongest sales quarter in nearly nine years. The first quarter experienced strong top line growth, along with excellent conversion to the bottom line, as gross margins were 15.6%, adjusted EBITDA was $57 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin climbed to 10.2%, reaching their strongest levels in close to a decade. The runway for our business moving forward looks good and remains similar to what we outlined in March, with both our Agriculture and Earthmoving / Construction segments continuing to reflect strong demand driven by solid market fundamentals.

"Earlier this year, we commented on the positive market dynamics creating a tidal wave for Titan to navigate in 2022 and beyond. We continue to firmly believe this remains the case. Our first quarter results and our 2022 order books clearly support that, along with elevated commodity prices with solid supply-demand fundamentals, used inventory levels at record lows for larger equipment, and demand for new equipment that remains robust. Elaborating further, these positive market forces, combined with delays in order deliveries from the OEM's due to production challenges, provide support and momentum for a multi-year demand cycle. Aftermarket demand remains very robust reflecting the need for replacement in the midst of shortages of new equipment. Along with the strong agriculture backdrop, order books are solid in earthmoving and construction and should continue to remain positive as infrastructure spending increases globally. Our Titan team will continue to work hard to meet our customers growing expectations and with our impressive and extensive manufacturing footprint that produces quality, innovative products, we are a strong solution to meet the needs of our global customer base.

"Based on the strength of our first quarter performance and a similar expectation for Q2, we are now anticipating full year net sales above $2.1 billion, with adjusted EBITDA to be around $200 million. This revised outlook reflects more normalized demand and production levels in the second half that are in line with our typical seasonality trends for the business. Based on the increased profitability and strength in the business, our cash flow expectations have also improved, and believe we can deliver between $55 million and $65 million in free cash flow for the full year.

Results of Operations

Net sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, were $556.0 million, compared to $403.5 million in the comparable quarter of 2021, an increase of 37.8 percent. The net sales increase was across all segments and driven by price/product mix and volume, with price having a greater impact due to rising raw material costs and other inflationary impacts in the markets, including freight. The contributing factors to the increase in demand were increased commodity prices, improved farmer income, replacement of an aging large equipment fleet, and lower equipment inventory levels. The increase in net sales was offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation of 4.4 percent or $17.7 million.

Gross profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $86.7 million, compared to $53.3 million in the comparable prior year period. Gross margin was 15.6 percent of net sales for the quarter, compared to 13.2 percent of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The increase in gross profit and margin was driven by the impact of increases in net sales, as described previously, primarily reflective of productivity improvements across all production facilities. In addition, cost reduction and production initiatives continue to be executed across global production facilities.

Selling, general, administrative, research and development (SGARD) expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $39.1 million, compared to $36.6 million for the comparable prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SGARD was 7.0 percent, compared to 9.1 percent for the comparable prior year period. The increase in SG&A was driven primarily by an increase in variable costs associated with improved operating performance and growth in sales.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2022 was $44.7 million, or 8.0 percent of net sales, compared to an income of $14.2 million, or 3.5 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in income was primarily due to the higher sales and improvements in gross profit margins.

Sale of Australian Wheel Business

On March 29, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its Australian wheel business, to OTR Tyres, a local leading national tire, wheel and service provider. The closing date of the transaction was March 31, 2022. The sale includes gross proceeds and cash to be repatriated of approximately $17.5 million, and the assumption of all liabilities, including employee and lease obligations. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a loss on sale of approximately $10.9 million which was comprised primarily of the release of the cumulative translation adjustment of approximately $10 million and closing costs associated with the completion of the transaction of approximately $0.9 million.

Segment Information

Agricultural Segment



(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021

%

Increase/

(Decrease) Net sales $ 309,600

$ 208,759

48% Gross profit 47,924

29,789

61% Profit margin 15.5 %

14.3 %

8% Income from operations 30,117

15,283

97%

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net sales increased 48 percent driven by price/product mix and volume due to significant demand increases in the global agricultural market, reflective of improved farm commodity prices and increased farmer income, the need for replacement of an aging large equipment fleet and the need to replenish equipment inventory levels within the equipment dealer channels. Pricing is primarily reflective of increases in raw material and other inflationary cost increases in the markets, including freight.

The increase in gross profit and margin is primarily attributable to the impact of increases in net sales as described previously and cost reduction and productivity initiatives executed across global production facilities. The Company balanced the increases of related raw materials and other inflationary cost impacts with corresponding price increases to protect profitability.

Earthmoving/Construction Segment



(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021

%

Increase/

(Decrease) Net sales $ 201,259

$ 164,807

22% Gross profit 31,375

19,742

59% Profit margin 15.6 %

12.0 %

30% Income from operations 15,840

5,575

184%

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the 22 percent increase in earthmoving/construction net sales was driven by increased price/product mix and volume, which were primarily due to improvements in global economic conditions and recovery in construction markets, including the return to normalized supply and demand levels after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in previous years. Pricing increases were implemented because of inflationary input costs.

The increase in gross profit and margin was primarily driven by continued improved production efficiencies stemming from the strong management actions taken to improve profitability for the long-term. Again, the Company balanced the increases related to raw materials and other inflationary cost impacts with corresponding price increases to protect profitability.

Consumer Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021

%

Increase/

(Decrease) Net sales $ 45,138

$ 29,952

51 % Gross profit 7,430

3,734

99 % Profit margin 16.5 %

12.5 %

32 % Income from operations 4,882

1,667

193 %

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the 51 percent increase in net sales was driven by favorable price/product mix and volume impact to net sales. Demand increases related to utility truck tires in Latin America increased during the first quarter of 2022. The Company has also experienced growth related to specialty products in the United States, primarily custom mixing of rubber stock to third parties.

The increase in gross profit and margin was due primarily to sales growth, increased price/product mix and the positive impact of sales volume increase on overhead absorption.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA was $56.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $26.3 million in the comparable prior year period. The Company utilizes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this release.

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was income of $28.2 million, equal to income of $0.44 per basic and diluted share, compared to income of $4.1 million, equal to income of $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021. The Company utilizes adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders can be found at the end of this release.

Financial Condition

The Company ended the first quarter of 2022 with total cash and cash equivalents of $98.1 million, compared to $98.1 million at December 31, 2021. Long-term debt at March 31, 2022, was $484.6 million, compared to $452.5 million at December 31, 2021. Short-term debt was $37.9 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $32.5 million at December 31, 2021. Net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $424.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $386.8 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in net debt during the first three months of 2022 was primarily due to managed investments in working capital to support the business growth as well as $25 million of additional borrowings to fund the repurchase of common stock.

Net cash used by operating activities for the first three months of 2022 was $18.5 million, compared to net cash used by operations of $16.0 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures were $7.6 million for the first three months of 2022, compared to $8.9 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures during the first three months of 2022 and 2021 represent equipment replacement and improvements, along with new tools, dies and molds related to new product development, as the Company seeks to enhance the Company's manufacturing capabilities and drive productivity gains.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Amounts in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Net sales $ 555,997

$ 403,518 Cost of sales 469,268

350,253 Gross profit 86,729

53,265 Selling, general and administrative expenses 36,227

34,028 Research and development expenses 2,920

2,553 Royalty expense 2,874

2,453 Income from operations 44,708

14,231 Interest expense (7,907)

(7,523) Foreign exchange gain 5,317

9,477 Other expense (8,859)

(368) Income before income taxes 33,259

15,817 Provision for income taxes 8,681

2,594 Net income 24,578

13,223 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 656

(351) Net income attributable to Titan and applicable to common shareholders 23,922

13,574







Income per common share:





Basic $ 0.37

$ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.37

$ 0.22 Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:





Basic 63,860

61,466 Diluted 64,350

62,414

Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Amounts in thousands, except share data



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,144

$ 98,108 Accounts receivable, net 309,411

255,180 Inventories 424,200

392,615 Prepaid and other current assets 79,715

67,401 Total current assets 911,470

813,304 Property, plant and equipment, net 298,285

301,109 Operating lease assets 12,526

20,945 Deferred income taxes 15,888

16,831 Other long-term assets 31,132

30,496 Total assets $ 1,269,301

$ 1,182,685







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term debt $ 37,853

$ 32,500 Accounts payable 302,382

278,099 Other current liabilities 151,660

140,214 Total current liabilities 491,895

450,813 Long-term debt 484,600

452,451 Deferred income taxes 4,124

3,978 Other long-term liabilities 42,962

48,271 Total liabilities 1,023,581

955,513







Equity





Titan shareholders' equity





Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 66,525,269 issued at March 31, 2022 and 66,492,660 at December 31, 2021) —

— Additional paid-in capital 561,849

562,340 Retained deficit (61,517)

(85,439) Treasury stock (at cost, 3,900,695 shares at March 31, 2022 and 80,876 shares at December 31, 2021) (24,782)

(1,121) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (227,176)

(246,480) Total Titan shareholders' equity 248,374

229,300 Noncontrolling interests (2,654)

(2,128) Total equity 245,720

227,172 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,269,301

$ 1,182,685

Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows All amounts in thousands



Three months ended March 31, Cash flows from operating activities: 2022

2021 Net income $ 24,578

$ 13,223 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,348

12,560 Loss on sale of Australian wheel business 10,890

— Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 995

(402) Gain on fixed asset and investment sale (110)

(485) Stock-based compensation 488

570 Issuance of stock under 401(k) plan 360

339 Foreign currency gain (5,448)

(9,571) (Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable (57,332)

(63,803) Inventories (34,240)

(27,313) Prepaid and other current assets (9,606)

(3,297) Other assets (330)

337 Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 23,918

60,581 Other current liabilities 13,728

401 Other liabilities 2,244

898 Net cash used for operating activities (18,517)

(15,962) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (7,637)

(8,861) Proceeds from the sale of the Australian wheel business 9,293

— Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 756

545 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 2,412

(8,316) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 76,782

21,881 Repurchase of common stock (25,000)

— Payment on debt (39,483)

(12,398) Other financing activities (586)

(2,409) Net cash provided by financing activities 11,713

7,074 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 4,428

(4,273) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 36

(21,477) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 98,108

117,431 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 98,144

$ 95,954 Supplemental information:





Interest paid $ 869

$ 1,059 Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 2,083

$ 3,703

Titan International, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands, except earnings per share data

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These supplemental schedules provide a quantitative reconciliation between each of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

We present adjusted net income attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt, as we believe that they assist investors with analyzing our business results. In addition, management reviews each of these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the financial performance of each of our segments, as well as the Company's performance as a whole. We believe that the presentation of these non‑GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as management.

Adjusted net income attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. One should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. These measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our businesses as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We attempt to compensate for these limitations by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis, prominently disclosing GAAP results and providing reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Titan to net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.



Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021







Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 23,922

13,574 Adjustments:





Foreign exchange gain (5,317)

(9,477) Loss on sale of Australian wheel business 10,890

— Proceeds from government grant (1,324)

— Adjusted net income attributable to Titan $ 28,171

$ 4,097







Adjusted earnings per common share:





Basic $ 0.44

$ 0.07 Diluted 0.44

0.07







Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:





Basic 63,860

61,466 Diluted 64,350

62,414

The table below provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.



Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021







Net income (loss) $ 24,578

$ 13,223 Adjustments:





Provision for income taxes 8,681

2,594 Interest expense, excluding interest income 7,948

7,409 Depreciation and amortization 11,348

12,560 EBITDA $ 52,555

$ 35,786 Adjustments:





Foreign exchange gain (5,317)

(9,477) Loss on sale of Australian wheel business 10,890

— Proceeds from government grant (1,324)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,804

$ 26,309

The table below sets forth, for the three month period ended March 31, 2022, the impact to net sales of currency translation (constant currency) by geography (in thousands, except percentages):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Change due to currency

translation

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

2022

2021

% Change

from 2021

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 277,055

$ 186,405

48.6%

—

—%

$ 277,055 Europe / CIS 145,169

112,163

29.4%

(12,707)

(11.3)%

157,876 Latin America 98,998

66,143

49.7%

3,135

4.7%

95,863 Other International 34,775

38,807

(10.4)%

(8,079)

(20.8)%

42,854

555,997

403,518

37.8%

(17,651)

(4.4)%

573,648





The table below provides a reconciliation of net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure:



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021











Long-term debt $ 484,600

$ 452,451

$ 440,576 Short-term debt 37,853

32,500

31,076 Total debt $ 522,453

$ 484,951

$ 471,652 Cash and cash equivalents 98,144

98,108

95,954 Net debt $ 424,309

$ 386,843

$ 375,698

