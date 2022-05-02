Poseida Therapeutics to Present at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting

Preclinical data to be presented supports potential of anti-c-kit CAR-T cells as a highly specific and less toxic conditioning regimen for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that preclinical data highlighting the use of anti-c-kit CAR-T cells, P-ckit-ALLO1 as a preconditioning agent to enable hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplants, will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, being held in Washington, D.C. and virtually on May 16-19, 2022.

The Company's anti-c-kit CAR-T program leverages its proprietary piggyBac® Gene Delivery System and Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System to develop fully allogeneic CAR-T cells targeting human c-kit which is highly expressed on HSCs, as well as on myeloid malignancies such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), meaning the treatment can be used for either HSC transplant conditioning or as a treatment for AML. In addition to the CAR gene, the piggyBac transposon includes a selection marker for generation of a pure CAR+ product and a proprietary fast-acting safety switch enabling rapid clearance of the reactive CAR-T cells prior to donor HSC transplant.

Presentation details:

Poster Presentation: Anti-c-kit CAR-T Cells Enable HSC Engraftment in a Humanized Model of Stem Cell Transplant Conditioning

Session Title: Cell Therapies II

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5:30 – 6:30 PM ET

Poster Board Number: Tu-239

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

Abstract Number: 734

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

