Ambow Education Announces Second Half and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced its financial and operating results for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent registered accounting firm, as well as its audited financial and operating results for the full fiscal year, ended December 31, 2021.
"We remained focused on strengthening our core competencies during the second half of 2021: creating and providing high-quality, technology-driven educational and career enhancement products and services," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Amid the fast-evolving environment, we skillfully adapted our business to new PRC regulatory requirements and achieved total revenues of RMB 496.9 million (US$ 78.0 million) in the full year 2021."
"I firmly believe that our long-standing ability to innovate and advance technology will continue to drive our sustainable growth. Our valuable patent portfolio encompassing a wide spectrum of educational technologies is unparalleled in the industry. Notably, our cutting-edge multimedia blackboard technology received a new U.S. patent in September 2021, underscoring our industry-leading technology capabilities. As both a pioneer and veteran in the career educational services sector, we also remain dedicated to the development of Industry-University collaborative and coordinated education. In October 2021, the Ministry of Education ("MoE") again added Ambow to its list of approved enterprises for the Industry-University Cooperation and Collaborative Education Project. Furthermore, in December 2021, MoE selected Ambow to its first group of companies for participation in its Education Program for Connecting Talent Supply and Demand to Promote Employment, affirming the exceptional quality of our collaborative projects," Dr. Huang added.
"Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our commitment to addressing the career education sector's critical demands and harnessing our core capabilities to meet those needs with innovative services and products. Building on our 20-year proven track record, resilient business model and strategic efforts, we believe we are well positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term growth to our shareholders," concluded Dr. Huang.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB 76.2 million (US$ 11.8 million), compared with RMB 112.7 million (US$ 16.6 million) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education (the "2021 Implementing Rules") on the Company's compulsory education business ("K-9 business") from September 1, 2021, as well as a high base effect resulting from the one-month extension of the spring semester at the Company's K-12 schools in the third quarter of 2020 and fewer services provided at the Company's tutoring centers and training offices during the third quarter of 2021.
- Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB 2.8 million (US$ 0.4 million), compared with RMB 6.5 million (US$ 1.0 million) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 3.7%, compared with 5.8% in the third quarter of 2020. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules on the Company's K-12 schools business.
- Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 29.9% to RMB 66.7 million (US$ 10.4 million) from RMB 95.1 million (US$ 14.0 million) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced impairment loss on long-lived assets and stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency.
- Operating loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB 63.9 million (US$ 9.9 million), compared with RMB 88.6 million (US$ 13.1 million) in the same period of 2020.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 31.9 million (US$ 4.9 million), or RMB 0.68 (US$ 0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB 84.5 million (US$ 12.5 million), or RMB 1.94 (US$ 0.29) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The income was mainly attributable to the gain on disposal of the Company's subsidiaries of RMB 10.8 million (US$ 1.7 million), the gain on the forgiven PPP loan of RMB 9.3 million (US$ 1.4 million), as well as a reversal of income tax payable of RMB 62.8 million (US$ 9.7 million) due to the expiration of its five-year claw-back period during the third quarter of 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB 118.9 million (US$ 18.7 million), compared with RMB 173.5 million (US$ 26.6 million) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the 2021 Implementing Rules to the Company's K-12 schools business from September 2021 being brought into effect, as well as the regulatory changes to our tutoring business in the second half of 2021.
- Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB 33.9 million (US$ 5.3 million), compared with RMB 66.1 million (US$ 10.1 million) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 28.5%, compared with 38.1% in the third quarter of 2020. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the decrease in net revenues.
- Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 8.9% to RMB 68.4 million (US$ 10.7 million) from RMB 62.8 million (US$ 9.6 million) in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to additional research and development expenditures.
- Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB 34.4 million (US$ 5.4 million), compared with an operating income of RMB 3.3 million (US$ 0.5 million) in the same period of 2020.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 37.0 million (US$ 5.8 million), or RMB 0.79 (US$ 0.12) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of RMB 11.0 million (US$ 1.7 million), or RMB 0.23 (US$ 0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The net loss was mainly caused by the decrease in the gross profit stemming from the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules on the Company's K-12 schools business.
- As of December 31, 2021, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB 177.0 million (US$ 27.8 million), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB 157.4 million (US$ 24.7 million), short-term investments of RMB 17.8 million (US$ 2.8 million) and restricted cash of RMB 1.8 million (US$ 0.3 million).
Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues in fiscal year 2021 decreased by 6.6% to RMB 496.9 million (US$ 78.0 million) from RMB 532.0 million (US$ 81.5 million) in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the 2021 Implementing Rules to the Company's K-12 schools business coming into effect, as well as the regulatory changes to our tutoring business in the second half of 2021.
- Gross profit in fiscal year 2021 increased by 8.9% to RMB 157.3 million (US$ 24.7 million) from RMB 144.5 million (US$ 22.1 million) in 2020. Gross profit margin was 31.7%, compared with 27.2% in 2020. The increases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to stringent cost controls during 2021.
- Operating expenses in fiscal year 2021 decreased by 6.9% to RMB 250.5 million (US$ 39.3 million) from RMB 269.0 million (US$ 41.2 million) in 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced impairment loss on long-lived assets during 2021.
- Operating loss in fiscal year 2021 was RMB 93.2 million (US$ 14.6 million), compared with RMB 124.6 million (US$ 19.1 million) in 2020.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 3.0 million (US$ 0.5 million), or RMB 0.06 (US$ 0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB 62.7 million (US$ 9.6 million), or RMB 1.41 (US$ 0.22) per basic and diluted share, in 2020. The income was mainly attributable to the gain on the disposal of the Company's subsidiaries of RMB 12.2 million (US$ 1.9 million), the gain on the forgiven PPP loan of RMB 9.3 million (US$ 1.5 million), as well as a reversal of income tax payable of RMB 62.8 million (US$ 9.7 million) due to the expiration of its five-year claw-back period during 2021.
Impact of 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education
On May 14, 2021, the People's Republic of China's State Council promulgated the 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education (the "2021 Implementing Rules"), which became effective on September 1, 2021. The Implementing Rules prohibit foreign-invested enterprises established in China and social organizations whose actual controllers are foreign parties from controlling private schools that provide compulsory education by means of mergers, acquisitions, contractual arrangements, etc., and private schools providing compulsory education are prohibited from conducting transactions with their related parties.
The Company's financial and operating results for the third quarter and fourth quarters of 2021, as well as the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 can also be found on its Form 6-K and 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.4434 as of September 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.7896 as of September 30, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. Fluctuations in financial highlights are based on RMB amounts.
About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and the United States of America.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services, and continued compliance with governmental regulations regarding education industry in the People's Republic of China and any other jurisdiction in which the Company conducts its operations. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Tel: +86-10-6206-8000
The Piacente Group | Investor Relations
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
24,699
157,399
118,821
Restricted cash
286
1,823
824
Short-term investments, available for sale
2,474
15,764
117,854
Short-term investments, held to maturity
314
2,000
45,000
Accounts receivable, net
4,018
25,602
20,972
Amounts due from related parties
487
3,103
3,024
Prepaid and other current assets, net
17,244
109,890
117,634
Assets classified as held for sale
20,827
132,724
-
Total current assets
70,349
448,305
424,129
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
15,993
101,915
144,492
Land use rights, net
-
-
1,715
Intangible assets, net
4,705
29,986
54,808
Goodwill
3,438
21,907
25,710
Deferred tax assets, net
5
31
6,338
Operating lease right-of-use asset
34,586
220,404
247,608
Finance lease right-of-use asset
824
5,250
5,850
Other non-current assets
22,340
142,364
139,067
Total non-current assets
81,891
521,857
625,588
Total assets
152,240
970,162
1,049,717
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings *
1,585
10,103
10,000
Deferred revenue *
14,913
95,036
163,699
Accounts payable *
4,625
29,466
19,423
Accrued and other liabilities *
33,958
216,399
209,590
Income taxes payable, current *
18,256
116,341
184,638
Amounts due to related parties *
595
3,793
2,543
Operating lease liability, current *
7,677
48,923
53,702
Liabilities classified as held for sale *
13,050
83,161
-
Total current liabilities
94,659
603,222
643,595
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowing
-
-
9,594
Other non-current liabilities *
15
96
292
Income taxes payable, non-current *
3,370
21,475
34,763
Operating lease liability, non-current *
31,178
198,687
220,319
Total non-current liabilities
34,563
220,258
264,968
Total liabilities
129,222
823,480
908,563
EQUITY
Preferred shares
(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,
-
-
-
Class A Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and 66,666,667
125
795
794
Class C Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333
14
90
90
Additional paid-in capital
556,438
3,545,955
3,545,073
Statutory reserve
602
3,837
4,210
Accumulated deficit
(536,009)
(3,415,771)
(3,419,146)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,772
11,291
12,101
Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity
22,942
146,197
143,122
Non-controlling interests
76
485
(1,968)
Total equity
23,018
146,682
141,154
Total liabilities and equity
152,240
970,162
1,049,717
* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the nine months ended September 30,
For the three months ended September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
Educational programs and
58,551
377,268
358,098
11,820
76,164
112,439
Intelligent programs and
117
752
352
-
-
269
Total net revenues
58,668
378,020
358,450
11,820
76,164
112,708
COST OF REVENUES
Educational programs and
(39,177)
(252,431)
(277,683)
(11,338)
(73,056)
(105,359)
Intelligent programs and
(343)
(2,211)
(2,340)
(44)
(281)
(882)
Total cost of revenues
(39,520)
(254,642)
(280,023)
(11,382)
(73,337)
(106,241)
GROSS PROFIT
19,148
123,378
78,427
438
2,827
6,467
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(5,983)
(38,554)
(37,861)
(2,193)
(14,132)
(13,655)
General and administrative
(19,115)
(123,165)
(127,230)
(5,868)
(37,808)
(42,987)
Research and development
(1,531)
(9,864)
(4,456)
(661)
(4,262)
(1,758)
Impairment loss
(1,633)
(10,525)
(36,699)
(1,633)
(10,525)
(36,699)
Total operating expenses
(28,262)
(182,108)
(206,246)
(10,355)
(66,727)
(95,099)
OPERATING LOSS
(9,114)
(58,730)
(127,819)
(9,917)
(63,900)
(88,632)
OTHER INCOME
Interest income
948
6,108
7,150
326
2,100
3,015
Foreign exchange gain (loss),
32
206
31
-
3
(4)
Other income (loss), net
257
1,655
840
440
2,835
(712)
Gain from deregistration of
206
1,325
3,967
-
-
70
Gain on disposal of
1,675
10,792
752
1,675
10,792
752
Gain on the bargain purchase
-
-
40,273
-
-
-
Gain on forgiven PPP loan
1,444
9,305
-
1,444
9,305
-
Gain on sale of investment
341
2,196
2,477
151
975
1,421
Total other income
4,903
31,587
55,490
4,036
26,010
4,542
LOSS BEFORE INCOME
(4,211)
(27,143)
(72,329)
(5,881)
(37,890)
(84,090)
Income tax benefit (expense)
10,293
66,325
(2,399)
10,783
69,480
(776)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
6,082
39,182
(74,728)
4,902
31,590
(84,866)
Less: Net loss attributable to
(127)
(821)
(1,040)
(47)
(302)
(332)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
6,209
40,003
(73,688)
4,949
31,892
(84,534)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
6,082
39,182
(74,728)
4,902
31,590
(84,866)
OTHER
Foreign currency translation
(42)
(271)
10,731
23
146
2,403
Unrealized gains on short term
Unrealized holding gains
217
1,397
1,518
50
322
578
Less: reclassification
241
1,556
2,161
109
704
1,493
Other comprehensive (loss)
(66)
(430)
10,088
(36)
(236)
1,488
TOTAL
6,016
38,752
(64,640)
4,866
31,354
(83,378)
Net income (loss) per share –
0.13
0.86
(1.69)
0.11
0.68
(1.94)
Weighted average shares used
43,648,571
46,648,571
43,583,448
46,660,948
46,660,948
43,595,871
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the years ended December 31,
For the three months ended December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
Audited
Audited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
NET REVENUES
Educational programs and
77,202
491,979
525,727
18,001
114,711
167,629
Intelligent programs and
769
4,898
6,253
651
4,146
5,901
Total net revenues
77,971
496,877
531,980
18,652
118,857
173,530
COST OF REVENUES
Educational programs and
(52,786)
(336,381)
(379,571)
(13,174)
(83,950)
(101,888)
Intelligent programs and
(499)
(3,177)
(7,919)
(152)
(966)
(5,579)
Total cost of revenues
(53,285)
(339,558)
(387,490)
(13,326)
(84,916)
(107,467)
GROSS PROFIT
24,686
157,319
144,490
5,326
33,941
66,063
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(8,704)
(55,468)
(52,355)
(2,654)
(16,914)
(14,494)
General and administrative
(26,676)
(169,994)
(174,283)
(7,348)
(46,829)
(47,053)
Research and development
(2,273)
(14,487)
(5,703)
(725)
(4,623)
(1,247)
Impairment loss
(1,652)
(10,525)
(36,699)
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(39,305)
(250,474)
(269,040)
(10,727)
(68,366)
(62,794)
OPERATING (LOSS)
(14,619)
(93,155)
(124,550)
(5,401)
(34,425)
3,269
OTHER INCOME
Interest income
1,408
8,971
9,501
449
2,863
2,351
Foreign exchange gain, net
35
223
980
3
17
949
Other income (loss), net
260
1,657
(1,244)
-
2
(2,084)
Gain from derecognition of
-
-
3,926
-
-
3,926
Gain from deregistration of
208
1,325
3,967
-
-
-
Gain on disposal of
1,908
12,158
752
214
1,366
-
Gain on the bargain purchase
-
-
40,273
-
-
-
Gain on forgiven PPP loan
1,460
9,305
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of investment
378
2,412
3,476
34
216
999
Total other income
5,657
36,051
61,631
700
4,464
6,141
LOSS BEFORE INCOME
(8,962)
(57,104)
(62,919)
(4,701)
(29,961)
9,410
Income tax benefit (expense)
9,275
59,108
(1,062)
(1,133)
(7,217)
1,337
NET INCOME (LOSS)
313
2,004
(63,981)
(5,834)
(37,178)
10,747
Less: Net loss attributable to
(157)
(998)
(1,269)
(28)
(177)
(229)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
470
3,002
(62,712)
(5,806)
(37,001)
10,976
NET INCOME (LOSS)
313
2,004
(63,981)
(5,834)
(37,178)
10,747
OTHER
Foreign currency translation
(112)
(711)
6,234
(69)
(440)
(4,497)
Unrealized gains on short term
Unrealized holding gains
237
1,513
2,458
18
116
940
Less: reclassification
253
1,612
2,932
9
56
771
Other comprehensive (loss)
(128)
(810)
5,760
(60)
(380)
(4,328)
TOTAL
185
1,194
(58,221)
(5,894)
(37,558)
6,419
Net income (loss) per share –
0.01
0.06
(1.41)
(0.12)
(0.79)
0.23
Weighted average shares used
46,654,853
46,654,853
44,372,326
46,673,494
46,673,494
46,721,812
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity
Accumulated
Class A Ordinary
Class C Ordinary
Additional
other
Non-
shares
shares
paid-in
Statutory
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
capital
reserves
deficit
income
interest
Equity
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Balance as of January 1, 2021
41,923,276
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,073
4,210
(3,419,146)
12,101
(1,968)
141,154
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
219
-
-
-
-
219
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
115
-
115
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
38
-
38
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,329)
-
(242)
(14,571)
Balance as of March 31, 2021
41,935,776
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,292
4,210
(3,433,475)
12,254
(2,210)
126,955
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
220
-
-
-
-
220
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(532)
-
(532)
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
185
-
185
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
22,440
-
(277)
22,163
Balance as of June 30, 2021
41,948,276
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,512
4,210
(3,411,035)
11,907
(2,487)
148,991
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
224
-
-
-
-
224
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
1
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
146
-
146
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(382)
-
(382)
Capital injection from minority
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
100
100
Deregistration of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
(373)
373
-
3,351
3,351
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
31,892
-
(302)
31,590
Balance as of September 30, 2021
41,960,776
795
4,708,415
90
3,545,735
3,837
(3,378,770)
11,671
662
184,020
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
220
-
-
-
-
220
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(440)
-
(440)
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
60
-
60
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(37,001)
-
(177)
(37,178)
Balance as of December 31, 2021
41,973,276
795
4,708,415
90
3,545,955
3,837
(3,415,771)
11,291
485
146,682
Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity
Accumulated
Class A Ordinary
Class C Ordinary
Additional
other
Non-
shares
shares
paid-in
Statutory
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
capital
reserves
deficit
income
interest
Equity
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Balance as of January 1, 2020
38,858,199
730
4,708,415
90
3,508,745
20,185
(3,371,815)
6,341
(680)
163,596
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
238
-
-
-
-
238
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
433
-
433
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
154
-
154
Impact on adoption of ASC 326
-
-
-
-
-
-
(594)
-
-
(594)
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,039
-
(412)
5,627
Balance as of March 31, 2020
38,870,699
730
4,708,415
90
3,508,983
20,185
(3,366,370)
6,928
(1,092)
169,454
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
242
-
-
-
-
242
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
1
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,895
-
7,895
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
118
-
118
Deregistration of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
(15,473)
15,473
-
-
-
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,807
-
(296)
4,511
Balance as of June 30, 2020
38,883,199
731
4,708,415
90
3,509,224
4,712
(3,346,090)
14,941
(1,388)
182,220
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
239
-
-
-
-
239
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,501
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,403
-
2,403
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(915)
-
(915)
Deregistration of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16)
(16)
Disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
(133)
(502)
502
-
-
(133)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(84,534)
-
(332)
(84,866)
Balance as of September 30, 2020
38,895,700
731
4,708,415
90
3,509,330
4,210
(3,430,122)
16,429
(1,736)
98,932
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
228
-
-
-
-
228
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of ordinary shares in a
3,015,076
63
-
-
35,515
-
-
-
-
35,578
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,497)
-
(4,497)
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
169
-
169
Deregistration of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
(3)
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,976
-
(229)
10,747
Balance as of December 31, 2020
41,923,276
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,073
4,210
(3,419,146)
12,101
(1,968)
141,154
Discussion of Segment Operations
(All amounts in thousands)
For the nine months ended September 30,
For the three months ended September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
K-12 Schools
32,424
208,922
185,766
5,164
33,272
58,966
CP&CE Programs
26,244
169,098
172,684
6,656
42,892
53,742
Total net revenues
58,668
378,020
358,450
11,820
76,164
112,708
COST OF REVENUES
K-12 Schools
(20,692)
(133,330)
(119,972)
(5,501)
(35,444)
(45,430)
CP&CE Programs
(18,828)
(121,312)
(160,051)
(5,881)
(37,893)
(60,811)
Total cost of revenues
(39,520)
(254,642)
(280,023)
(11,382)
(73,337)
(106,241)
GROSS PROFIT
K-12 Schools
11,732
75,592
65,794
(337)
(2,172)
13,536
CP&CE Programs
7,416
47,786
12,633
775
4,999
(7,069)
Total gross profit
19,148
123,378
78,427
438
2,827
6,467
For the years ended December 31,
For the three months ended December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
K-12 Schools
42,426
270,362
291,539
9,642
61,440
105,773
CP&CE Programs
35,545
226,515
240,441
9,010
57,417
67,757
Total net revenues
77,971
496,877
531,980
18,652
118,857
173,530
COST OF REVENUES
K-12 Schools
(27,067)
(172,489)
(188,628)
(6,145)
(39,159)
(68,656)
CP&CE Programs
(26,218)
(167,069)
(198,862)
(7,181)
(45,757)
(38,811)
Total cost of revenues
(53,285)
(339,558)
(387,490)
(13,326)
(84,916)
(107,467)
GROSS PROFIT
K-12 Schools
15,359
97,873
102,911
3,497
22,281
37,117
CP&CE Programs
9,327
59,446
41,579
1,829
11,660
28,946
Total gross profit
24,686
157,319
144,490
5,326
33,941
66,063
