Midori & Friends Announces Free Concert Series, Celebrate! Music

With performances by special guests: Alsarah & the Nubatones, Aurelio, and the Villalobos Brothers

Beginning on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 1:30PM EST Forest Hills Bandshell

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midori & Friends will present Celebrate! Music, a free concert series presented throughout Queens featuring Garifuna, Contemporary Mexican, and Sudanese music and cultures. Celebrate! Music consists of five world music concerts by Alsarah & the Nubatones, Aurelio, and the Villalobos Brothers. Midori & Friends, a non-profit which has provided free, high-quality music education to New York City public school students for three decades, will kick off the concert series on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Forest Hills Bandshell for an eclectic Mother's Day celebration.

This program is made possible by the New York City Council Cultural Immigrant Initiative. Special thanks to former Council Members Karen Koslowitz and Eric Ulrich for their past support. We also thank Council Member Lynn Schulman of District 29 and Council Member Joann Ariola of District 32 for their support.

About the Celebrate! Music Ensembles:

Alsarah & the Nubatones blends Sudanese and Nubian songs with Arabic-sounds to create unique East African retro-pop. The Villalobos Brothers fuse the rich musical traditions of Veracruz, Mexico with contemporary compositions that get the whole family dancing. Honduras-born singer-songwriter, guitarist, and percussionist Aurelio Martinez is one of Central America's most gifted artists. Aurelio is known for his evocative voice and strong representation of Garifuna culture and music. Learn more.

Celebrate! Music Concert Dates:

Sunday, May 8th, 2022, 1:30-3:45pm

Forest Hills Bandshell

Alsarah & the Nubatones, the Villalobos Brothers

Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 4:00-5:00pm

Peninsula Branch Queens Public Library

Alsarah & the Nubatones

Thursday, May 19, 5:30-6:30pm

Howard Beach Branch Queens Public Library

Aurelio

Thursday, June 16, 2022, 4:00-5:00pm

Woodhaven Branch Queens Public Library

Aurelio

Thursday, June 23, 2022, 6:00-7:00pm

Seaside Branch Queens Public Library

Aurelio

About Midori & Friends

Midori & Friends is a premier provider in music education throughout New York City, delivering exceptional music experiences to students in pre-K through grade 12. Midori & Friends programs are offered at no cost to students and are available to all children regardless of their musical ability, education, or economic background. Each year the organization engages thousands of students with high-quality instrument instruction, interactive world music concerts, and advocacy-driven leadership programs.

For more information, contact Jacqueline Cannon, jcannon@midoriandfriends.org .

SOURCE Midori & Friends