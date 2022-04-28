GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER, OF 2022, ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Comparative first quarter of 2022 vs. first quarter of 2021

Net Sales

The net sales of the company increased derived from a higher sales price. Sales passed from Ps. 13,355 million in the first quarter of 2021 to Ps. 15,032 million in the same period of 2022. Shipments of steel finished goods decreased 9% from 682 thousand tons in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 623 thousand tons in the same period of 2022. Total sales outside of Mexico in the first quarter of 2022 increased 4% to reach Ps. 6,976 million compared to Ps. 6,691 million in the same period of 2021. The Mexican sales increased 21% from Ps. 6,664 million in the first quarter of 2021 to Ps. 8,056 million in the same period of 2022. The increase in sales can be explained, from the average sales price per ton of steel finished goods increased 23% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021.

Cost of Sales

The cost of sales increased from Ps. 10,055 million in the first quarter of 2021 to Ps. 11,190 million in the same period of 2022. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 represented 74% and 75% respectively. The average cost of sales per ton of steel finished goods increased 22% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.

Gross Profit

The gross profit of the company increased 16% from Ps. 3,300 million in 2021 to Ps. 3,842 million in the same period of 2022. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 represented 26% and 25% respectively. The increase in gross profit is due to explained from the average sales price per ton of steel finished goods in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021.

General, Sales and administrative Expenses

General, selling and administrative expenses increased 9%, from Ps.475 million in the first quarter of 2021 to Ps. 518 million in the same period of 2022 and representing 4% of net sales in 2021 compared to 3% for the period 2022.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other income net of Ps. 1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to other expenses net of Ps. 13 million in the same period of 2021.

Operating Income

The operating income increased from Ps. 2,812 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to Ps. 3,325 million in the same period of 2022. Operating income as a percentage of net sales was 22% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 21% in the same period of 2021. The increase in operating income is from the average sales price per ton of steel finished goods in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021.

EBITDA

The EBITDA of the Company was of Ps. 3,113 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of a net income of Ps. 2,644 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 391 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 224 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 302 million to Ps 3,605 million in the same period of 2022 as a result of a net income of Ps. 2,494 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 460 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 371 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 280.

Consolidated



Million

Comparative first quarter of 2022 vs first quarter of 2021,



2022



2021 Net income (loss)



2,494





2,644 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













Net income (loss)



2494





2,644 Depreciation and amortization



280





302 Income taxes



460





391 Financial results income (loss)



371





(224) EBITDA



3,605





3,113















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



3,605





3,113

Comprehensive Financial Cost

The Comprehensive financial cost in the first quarter of 2022 represented a net expense of Ps. 371 million compared with a net income of Ps.224 million in the same period of 2021. Net interest was an income of Ps. 29 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with a net expense of Ps. 16 million in the same period of 2021. At the same time, Simec registered an exchange loss of Ps. 400 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with an exchange income of Ps.240 million in the same period of 2021.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes recorded an expense of Ps. 460 million in the first quarter of 2022 (including the income of Ps. 7 million of deferred income taxes) compared to an expense of Ps.391 million in the same period of 2021 (including the benefits of Ps. 8 million of deferred income taxes).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net income decreases 6% to Ps. 2,494 million in the first quarter of 2022 from Ps. 2,644 million in the same period of previous year.

Financial Situation, Liquidity and Capital Resources As of March 31, 2022, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 6.0 million (accrued interest on March 31, 2022 was U.S. $676 or Ps. 13.4 million). As of March 31, 2021, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 6.2 million (accrued interest on March 31, 2021 was U.S. $650 or Ps. 13.4 million).

Comparative first quarter of 2022 vs. fourth quarter of 2021

Net Sales

The net sales of the company increased 17% comparing Ps. 12,884 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to Ps. 15,032 million in the first quarter of 2022. The tons sales increased 13%, from 550 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 623 thousand tons in the first quarter of 2022. Total sales outside of Mexico in the first quarter of 2022 increased 11% from Ps. 6,279 million on the last quarter of 2021 compared to Ps. 6,976 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Mexican sales increased 22% from Ps. 6,605 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to Ps. 8,056 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase mainly due to a greater volume shipped, better average sales price per ton, increased 3%, in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 22% from Ps. 9,145 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to Ps. 11,190 million in the first quarter of 2022. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales in the first quarter of 2022 represented 74% and in the last quarter of 2021 cost of sales represented 71%. The average cost of finished steel products in the first quarter of 2022 increased 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result of an increased on the cost of raw materials.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the company for the first quarter of 2022 increased to Ps. 3,842 million in 2022 from Ps. 3,739 million in the last quarter of 2021. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales in the first quarter of 2022 was 26% and for the last period of 2021 was 29%. The increase in gross profit is due to a better average sales price and volume of shipments on the first quarter of 2022 compared with the last quarter of 2021.

General, Sales and administrative Expenses

General, selling and administrative expenses decreased to Ps. 518 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to Ps. 551 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing 3% for the period of the first quarter 2022 and 4% for the period of the fourth quarter 2021.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to other net expense of Ps. 27 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating Income

Operating income increased 5% to Ps. 3,325 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to Ps. 3,161 million in the last quarter of 2021. Operating income as a percentage of net sales was 22% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 25% in the last quarter of 2021. The increase in operating income is due to the increase in production and volume of shipments, in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

EBITDA

The EBITDA of the Company was of 3,450 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of a net income of Ps. 1,154 million, plus minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 2,085 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 79 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 289 million to Ps 3,605 million in the first quarter of 2022 as a result of a net income of Ps. 2,494 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 460 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 371 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 280.

Consolidated



Million

Comparative first quarter of 2022 vs fourth quarter of 2021,



2022



2021 Net income (loss)



2,494





1,154 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests











1 Net income (loss)



2,494





1,155 Depreciation and amortization



280





289 Income taxes



460





2,085 Financial results income (loss)



371





(79) EBITDA



3,605





3,450















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



3,605





3,450

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost in the first quarter of 2022 represented a net expense of Ps. 371 million compared with a net income of Ps. 79 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income of the first quarter of 2022 was of Ps. 29 million compared with an interest net income of Ps. 14 million in the last quarter of 2021. Likewise, an exchange less of 400 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2022 against an exchange profit of Ps. 65 million in the last quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes recorded an expense of Ps. 460 million in the first quarter of 2022 (including Ps. 7 million of deferred income taxes) compared with an expense of Ps. 2,085 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (including Ps. 475 million of deferred expense taxes).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the net income of the first quarter of 2022 is of Ps. 2,494 million compared net income Ps. 1,154 million of the fourth quarter 2021.

Quarter









(millions of pesos) 1Q'22 1Q '21 4Q 21 1Q´22vs

1Q´21 1Q´22 vs

4Q '21 Sales 15,032 13,355 12,884 13% 17% Cost of Sales 11,190 10,055 9,145 11% 22% Gross Profit 3,842 3,300 3,739 16% 3% Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 518 475 551 9% (6%) Other Income (Expenses), net 1 (13) (27) (108%) (104%) Operating Profit 3,325 2,812 3,161 18% 5% EBITDA 3,605 3,113 3,450 16% 4% Net Income 2,494 2,644 1,154 (6%) 116% Sales Outside Mexico 6,976 6,691 6,279 4% 11% Sales in Mexico 8,056 6,664 6,605 21% 22% Total Sales (Tons) 623 682 550 (9%) 13% Cost per Ton 17,961 14,743 16,627 22% 8%

Product Thousands

of Tons

Jan-Mar

2022 Million of

Pesos

Jan-Mar

2022 Average

Price per

Ton Jan-Mar 2022 Thousands

of Tons Jan-Mar 2021 Million of

Pesos

Jan-Mar

2021

Average

Price per

Ton

Jan-Mar

2021 Thousands

of Tons

Oct-Dec 2021 Million of

Pesos

Oct-Dec

2021 Average Price

per Ton

Oct-Dec 2021 Commercial Profiles 413 9,306 22,533 435 8,114 18,653 357 7,541 21,123 Special Profiles 210 5,726 27,267 247 5,241 21,219 193 5,343 27,684



















Total 623 15,032 24,128 682 13,355 19,582 550 12,884 23,425

