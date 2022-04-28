DIGITAL REALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the first quarter of 2022. All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.22 per share in 1Q22, compared to $1.32 in 1Q21

Reported FFO per share of $1.60 in 1Q22, compared to $1.50 in 1Q21

Reported core FFO per share of $1.67 in 1Q22, compared to $1.67 in 1Q21

Signed total bookings during 1Q22 expected to generate $167 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an $11 million contribution from interconnection

Reiterated 2022 core FFO per share outlook of $6.80 - $6.90

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues for the first quarter of 2022 of $1.1 billion, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 3% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered first quarter of 2022 net income of $76.9 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $63.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $3.71 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $1.32 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Net income available to common stockholders for both the previous quarter and same quarter last year benefited from gains on sale of investments.

Digital Realty generated first quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $603 million, a 3% increase from the previous quarter and a 2% decrease over the same quarter last year.

The company reported first quarter of 2022 funds from operations of $465 million, or $1.60 per share, compared to $1.54 per share in the previous quarter and $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered first quarter of 2022 core FFO per share of $1.67, compared to $1.67 per share in the previous quarter, and $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year.

Leasing Activity

In the first quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings expected to generate $167 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an $11 million contribution from interconnection.

"Digital Realty delivered record bookings in the first quarter, driven by strong demand for data center solutions which is leading to a healthier overall fundamental dynamic and pricing environment," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "We are proactively managing risks to guard against inflation and rising interest rates. Given the resiliency of our business, we believe we are well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable growth for customers, shareholders and employees."

The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the first quarter of 2022 and the contractual commencement date was seven months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $177 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the first quarter of 2022 rolled up 3.3% on a cash basis and up 6.1% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the first quarter of 2022 are summarized by region as follows:

































Annualized GAAP























Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent The Americas

(in thousands)

Square Feet

per Square Foot

Megawatts

per Kilowatt 0-1 MW



$19,832

102,276



$194

7.9



$208 > 1 MW



83,810

627,605



134

77.3



90 Other (1)



103

4,178



25

—



— Total



$103,745

734,059



$141

85.2



$101



























EMEA (2)

























0-1 MW



$17,032

73,085



$233

6.5



$220 > 1 MW



10,487

104,127



101

8.0



109 Other (1)



47

639



74

—



— Total



$27,566

177,851



$155

14.5



$159



























Asia Pacific (2)

























0-1 MW



$1,874

5,020



$373

0.6



$275 > 1 MW



22,781

86,626



263

10.0



190 Other (1)



6

—



—

—



— Total



$24,661

91,646



$269

10.6



$194



























All Regions (2)

























0-1 MW



$38,739

180,380



$215

15.0



$216 > 1 MW



117,078

818,358



143

95.3



102 Other (1)



156

4,817



32

—



— Total



$155,973

1,003,555



$155

110.2



$118



























Interconnection



$10,889

N/A



N/A

N/A



N/A



























Grand Total



$166,861

1,003,555



$155

110.2



$118





Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Other includes Powered Base Building® shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities. (2) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Investment Activity

During the first quarter, Digital Realty acquired a 2.6-acre land parcel in Zurich, Switzerland for approximately $21 million. The site is expected to support the development of approximately 14 megawatts of IT load.

Also during the first quarter, Digital Realty signed a long-term lease with a purchase option on a 24-acre land parcel in Paris, France. The total expected investment to rent and acquire the land is approximately $132 million. The site is expected to support the development of approximately 144 megawatts of IT load.

Finally, during the first quarter, BAM Digital Realty, a 50/50 joint venture between Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, acquired a land parcel in Chennai, India for $34 million, of which Digital Realty's pro rata share was approximately $17 million. The site is expected to support the development of approximately 100 megawatts of IT load.

Shortly after quarter-end, Digital Realty acquired eight acres of land in Dublin, Ireland for $7 million; 2.4-acres of land in Barcelona, Spain for $12 million; and 34 acres of land in Frankfurt, Germany, for $64 million.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $14.4 billion of total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2022, comprised of $14.2 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.2 billion of secured debt. At the end of the first quarter of 2022, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 6.3x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 26.8% and fixed charge coverage was 5.5x. Pro forma for settlement of the $1 billion forward equity offering, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.9x and fixed charge coverage was 5.7x.

During the first quarter of 2022, Digital Realty completed the following financing transactions.

In mid-January, Digital Realty closed an offering of €750 million, or approximately $850 million , of 1.375% Euro bonds due 2032.

In early February, Digital Realty redeemed all $450 million of its outstanding 4.75% notes due 2025.

In late March, Digital Realty closed an offering of CHF100 million of 0.600% Swiss bonds due 2023 and CHF150 million of 1.700% Swiss bonds due 2027.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty upsized its global revolving credit facility from $3.0 billion to $3.75 billion.

2022 Outlook

Digital Realty reiterated its 2022 core FFO per share outlook of $6.80-$6.90. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.















As of

As of Top-Line and Cost Structure

February 17, 2022

April 28, 2022 Total revenue

$4.700 - $4.800 billion

$4.700 - $4.800 billion Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)

($35 - $40 million)

($45 - $50 million) Adjusted EBITDA

$2.475 - $2.525 billion

$2.475 - $2.525 billion G&A

$410 - $420 million

$410 - $420 million









Internal Growth







Rental rates on renewal leases







Cash basis

Flat

Slightly Positive GAAP basis

Slightly positive

Up low-single-digits Year-end portfolio occupancy

83.0% - 84.0%

83.0% - 84.0% "Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2)

(2.5% - 3.5%)

(2.5% - 3.5%)









Foreign Exchange Rates







U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling

$1.30 - $1.38

$1.25 - $1.35 U.S. Dollar / Euro

$1.10 - $1.15

$1.05 - $1.10









External Growth







Dispositions







Dollar volume

$0.5 - $1.0 billion

$0.5 - $1.0 billion Cap rate

0.0% - 10.0%

0.0% - 10.0% Development







CapEx (3)

$2.3 - $2.5 billion

$2.3 - $2.5 billion Average stabilized yields

9.0% - 15.0%

9.0% - 15.0% Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (4)

$5 - $10 million

$5 - $10 million Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (5)

$210 - $220 million

$200 - $210 million









Balance Sheet







Long-term debt issuance







Dollar amount

$1.8 - $2.0 billion

$1.8 - $2.0 billion Pricing

1.5% - 2.0%

1.5% - 2.0% Timing

Early & Late 2022

Early & Late 2022









Net income per diluted share

$1.05 - $1.10

$1.05 - $1.10 Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale

$5.35 - $5.35

$5.35 - $5.35 Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)

$6.40 - $6.45

$6.40 - $6.45 Non-core expenses and revenue streams

$0.40 - $0.45

$0.40 - $0.45 Core Funds From Operations / share

$6.80 - $6.90

$6.80 - $6.90 Foreign currency translation adjustments

$0.10 - $0.10

$0.15 - $0.15 Constant-Currency Core Funds From Operations / share

$6.90 - $7.00

$6.95 - $7.05





(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments). (2) The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2020 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It also excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2021-2022, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. (3) Includes land acquisitions. (4) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. (5) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

Investor Conference Call

Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on April 28, 2022, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's first quarter 2022 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein and President & Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 6375682 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until May 28, 2022. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 6813906. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with over 290 facilities in nearly 50 metros across 25 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations

Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data







































Three Months Ended





31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21



31-Mar-21 Rental revenues



$751,962



$763,117



$773,195



$768,826



$754,544 Tenant reimbursements - Utilities



224,547



195,340



189,060



169,743



184,973 Tenant reimbursements - Other



51,511



58,528



57,666



60,261



59,328 Interconnection & other



93,530



89,850



90,983



90,565



89,061 Fee income



5,757



4,133



3,255



3,628



2,426 Other



15



200



18,977



165



59 Total Operating Revenues



$1,127,323



$1,111,167



$1,133,135



$1,093,189



$1,090,391































Utilities



$241,239



$213,933



$209,585



$185,010



$176,046 Rental property operating



194,354



205,250



196,743



198,206



185,733 Property taxes



46,526



42,673



55,915



42,795



49,005 Insurance



3,698



3,507



4,718



5,703



3,498 Depreciation & amortization



382,132



378,883



369,035



368,981



369,733 General & administration



96,435



103,705



97,082



94,956



97,568 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses



2,077



1,003



1,377



2,536



2,427 Transaction and integration expenses



11,968



12,427



13,804



7,075



14,120 Impairment of investments in real estate



—



18,291



—



—



— Other expenses



7,657



(1)



510



2,298



(257) Total Operating Expenses



$986,087



$979,669



$948,770



$907,561



$897,872































Operating Income



$141,236



$131,498



$184,365



$185,627



$192,519































Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures



60,958



(7,714)



40,884



52,143



(23,031) Gain / (loss) on sale of investments



2,770



1,047,011



(635)



499



333,921 Interest and other (expense) income, net



3,051



(4,349)



(2,947)



10,124



(7,186) Interest (expense)



(66,725)



(71,762)



(71,417)



(75,014)



(75,653) Income tax (expense)



(13,244)



(3,961)



(13,709)



(47,582)



(7,547) Loss from early extinguishment of debt



(51,135)



(325)



—



—



(18,347) Net Income



$76,911



$1,090,397



$136,541



$125,799



$394,676































Net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3,629)



(22,587)



(2,266)



(4,544)



(8,756) Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.



$73,282



$1,067,811



$134,275



$121,255



$385,920































Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends



(10,181)



(10,181)



(10,181)



(11,885)



(13,514) Gain on / (Issuance costs associated with) redeemed preferred stock



—



—



—



18,000



— Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$63,101



$1,057,630



$124,094



$127,370



$372,406































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic



284,525,992



283,869,662



283,105,966



281,791,855



281,094,798 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted



285,025,099



284,868,184



283,799,538



282,433,857



281,916,961 Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units



290,662,421



290,893,110



290,228,785



289,484,805



289,199,445































Net income per share - basic



$0.22



$3.73



$0.44



$0.45



$1.32 Net income per share - diluted



$0.22



$3.71



$0.44



$0.45



$1.32

Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data



































Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21



31-Mar-21































Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$63,101



$1,057,630



$124,094



$127,370



$372,406 Adjustments:





























Non-controlling interest in operating partnership



1,600



23,100



3,000



3,200



9,800 Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)



374,162



372,447



362,728



363,640



364,697 Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization



29,320



24,146



21,293



20,983



19,378 (Gain) on real estate transactions (2)



(2,770)



(1,047,010)



(63,798)



(499)



(333,921) Impairment of investments in real estate



-



18,291



-



-



- Funds From Operations - diluted



$465,412



$448,602



$447,317



$514,694



$432,360































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic



290,163



289,895



289,542



288,843



288,377 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)



290,662



290,893



290,228



289,485



289,211































Funds From Operations per share - basic



$1.60



$1.55



$1.54



$1.78



$1.50































Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)



$1.60



$1.54



$1.54



$1.78



$1.50





































Three Months Ended Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21



31-Mar-21































Funds From Operations - diluted



$465,412



$448,602



$447,317



$514,694



$432,360 Other non-core revenue adjustments (4)



13,916



9,859



(18,066)



(11,122)



(59) Transaction and integration expenses



11,968



12,427



13,804



7,075



14,120 Loss from early extinguishment of debt



51,135



325



-



-



18,347 (Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock



-



-



-



(18,000)



- Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (5)



2,077



1,003



1,377



2,536



2,427 (Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation



(67,676)



14,308



33,773



(51,649)



34,072 Other non-core expense adjustments



7,657



(1)



1,004



2,298



(19,239) Core Funds From Operations - diluted



$484,490



$486,525



$479,209



$445,832



$482,027































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)



290,662



290,893



290,228



289,485



289,211































Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)



$1.67



$1.67



$1.65



$1.54



$1.67

































































(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization

Three Months Ended





31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21



31-Mar-21































Depreciation & amortization per income statement



$382,132



$378,883



$369,035



$368,981



$369,733 Non-real estate depreciation



(7,970)



(6,436)



(6,307)



(5,341)



(5,036) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization



$374,162



$372,447



$362,728



$363,640



$364,697





(2) For the fourth quarter 2021, the gain pertains to the contribution of 10 operating data center properties to Digital Core REIT in connection with the listing of Digital Core REIT as a standalone public company traded on the Singapore Exchange in December 2021. For the third quarter 2021, the gain of $64 million represents Digital Realty's share of a gain recognized by an unconsolidated joint venture from the sale of a portfolio of assets owned by the entity and is included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures in our consolidated income statement. (3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable, and the effect of the physical settlement of our September 2021 forward sales agreements. See above for calculations of diluted FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and core FFO, see the definitions section. (4) Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business. For the third quarter 2021, includes a $19 million promote received related to a sale of portfolio of assets within an unconsolidated joint venture. The promote is included in Other revenue in our consolidated income statement. (5) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data





























































Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21



31-Mar-21































Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders



$484,490



$486,525



$479,209



$445,832



$482,027 Adjustments:





























Non-real estate depreciation



7,970



6,436



6,307



5,341



5,036 Amortization of deferred financing costs



3,634



3,515



3,625



3,718



3,538 Amortization of debt discount/premium



1,214



1,107



1,138



1,166



1,134 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense



14,453



15,097



15,082



15,578



16,097 Straight-line rental revenue



(18,810)



(16,497)



(11,969)



(16,139)



(18,492) Straight-line rental expense



4,168



5,753



7,862



7,175



6,709 Above- and below-market rent amortization



335



910



1,165



1,857



2,136 Deferred tax expense / (benefit)



(1,604)



(13,731)



2,112



35,522



(4,509) Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions



13,261



9,564



11,142



11,078



11,042 Recurring capital expenditures (1)



(46,770)



(87,550)



(50,800)



(39,231)



(39,522)































AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (2)



$462,341



$411,130



$464,872



$471,898



$465,196































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic



290,163



289,895



289,542



288,843



288,377 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)



290,662



290,893



290,228



289,485



289,211































AFFO per share - diluted (3)



$1.59



$1.41



$1.60



$1.63



$1.61































Dividends per share and common unit



$1.22



$1.16



$1.16



$1.16



$1.16































Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio



76.7%



82.1%



72.4%



71.2%



72.1%





































Three Months Ended Share Count Detail



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21



31-Mar-21































Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding



290,163



289,895



289,542



288,843



288,377 Add: Effect of dilutive securities



499



998



686



642



834 Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted



290,662



290,893



290,228



289,485



289,211





(1) Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions. (2) For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and core FFO, see above. (3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable, and the effect of the physical settlement of our September 2021 forward sales agreements. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data











































































31-Mar-22

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-21

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-21 Assets







































Investments in real estate:





























Real estate



$23,769,712



$23,625,451



$23,384,809



$23,287,853



$22,762,279 Construction in progress



3,523,484



3,213,387



3,238,388



3,270,570



2,904,642 Land held for future development



107,003



133,683



118,091



143,575



192,896 Investments in real estate



$27,400,199



$26,972,522



$26,741,289



$26,701,998



$25,859,817 Accumulated depreciation and amortization



(6,467,233)



(6,210,281)



(6,159,294)



(5,919,650)



(5,649,019) Net Investments in Properties



$20,932,966



$20,762,241



$20,581,995



$20,782,348



$20,210,798 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures



2,044,074



1,807,689



1,292,325



1,119,026



970,703 Net Investments in Real Estate



$22,977,040



$22,569,930



$21,874,320



$21,901,374



$21,181,501































Cash and cash equivalents



$157,964



$142,698



$116,002



$120,482



$221,140 Accounts and other receivables (1)



774,579



671,721



610,416



630,086



657,096 Deferred rent



545,666



547,385



552,850



539,379



524,200 Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs & other intangibles, net



2,640,795



2,735,486



2,871,622



2,956,027



3,057,245 Goodwill



7,802,440



7,937,440



8,062,914



8,185,931



8,125,706 Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,361,942



1,405,441



1,442,661



1,452,633



1,495,869 Other assets



420,119



359,459



316,863



365,308



279,734 Total Assets



$36,680,546



$36,369,560



$35,847,648



$36,151,220



$35,542,491































Liabilities and Equity





























Global unsecured revolving credit facilities



$943,325



$398,172



$832,322



$1,026,368



$451,007 Unsecured senior notes, net of discount



13,284,650



12,903,370



13,012,790



12,659,043



12,566,198 Secured debt and other, net of premiums



160,240



146,668



242,427



242,410



239,634 Operating lease liabilities



1,472,510



1,512,187



1,543,231



1,545,689



1,581,759 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



1,572,359



1,543,623



1,341,866



1,367,240



1,305,921 Deferred tax liabilities, net



649,112



666,451



725,955



742,127



650,543 Accrued dividends and distributions



—



338,729



—



—



— Security deposits and prepaid rent



346,911



336,578



341,778



362,606



362,008 Total Liabilities



$18,429,107



$17,845,778



$18,040,369



$17,945,483



$17,157,070































Redeemable non-controlling interests - operating partnership



42,734



46,995



40,920



41,490



40,097































Equity





























Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000,000 shares authorized:





























Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (2)



—



—



—



—



219,250 Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (3)



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540 Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4)



203,264



203,264



203,264



203,264



203,264 Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (5)



334,886



334,886



334,886



334,886



334,886 Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 392,000,000 shares authorized (6)



2,824



2,824



2,818



2,806



2,795 Additional paid-in capital



21,069,391



21,075,863



21,010,202



20,844,834



20,700,282 Dividends in excess of earnings



(3,916,854)



(3,631,929)



(4,359,033)



(4,153,407)



(3,952,497) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(188,844)



(173,880)



(111,560)



31,733



(77,783) Total Stockholders' Equity



$17,698,207



$18,004,568



$17,274,117



$17,457,656



$17,623,737































Noncontrolling Interests





























Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership



$444,029



$425,337



$459,918



$513,897



$571,292 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures



66,470



46,882



32,324



192,694



150,295































Total Noncontrolling Interests



$510,499



$472,219



$492,242



$706,591



$721,587































Total Equity



$18,208,706



$18,476,787



$17,766,359



$18,164,247



$18,345,324































Total Liabilities and Equity



$36,680,546



$36,369,560



$35,847,648



$36,151,220



$35,542,491





(1) Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $35,387 and $28,574 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, 6.625%, $0 and $201,250 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 0 and 8,050,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 and $200,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,000,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (4) Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 and $210,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,400,000 and 8,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (5) Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 and $345,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 13,800,000 and 13,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (6) Common Stock: 284,666,082 and 284,415,013 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation &

Amortization and Financial Ratios

Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands

































































Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) (1)



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21



31-Mar-21































Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$63,101



$1,057,630



$124,094



$127,370



$372,406 Interest



66,725



71,762



71,417



75,014



75,653 Loss from early extinguishment of debt



51,135



325



—



—



18,347 Income tax expense (benefit)



13,244



3,961



13,709



47,582



7,547 Depreciation & amortization



382,132



378,883



369,035



368,981



369,733 EBITDA



$576,337



$1,512,561



$578,255



$618,946



$843,686 Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization



29,319



24,146



21,293



20,983



19,378 Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense



21,111



15,222



11,008



15,523



8,786 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses



2,077



1,003



1,377



2,536



2,427 Transaction and integration expenses



11,968



12,427



13,804



7,075



14,120 (Gain) / loss on sale of investments



(2,770)



(1,047,011)



635



(499)



(333,921) Impairment of investments in real estate



—



18,291



—



—



— Other non-core adjustments, net



(48,858)



14,307



(28,745)



(60,308)



38,575 Non-controlling interests



3,629



22,587



2,266



4,544



8,756 Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends



10,181



10,181



10,181



11,885



13,514 (Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock



—



—



—



(18,000)



— Adjusted EBITDA



$602,994



$583,713



$610,074



$602,685



$615,321





(1) For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the definitions section.





































Three Months Ended Financial Ratios



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21



30-Jun-21



31-Mar-21































Total GAAP interest expense



$66,725



$71,762



$71,417



$75,014



$75,653 Capitalized interest



14,751



15,328



15,142



11,558



11,434 Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts



52,324



(37,974)



17,820



(43,604)



44,620 Cash Interest Expense (2)



$133,800



$49,116



$104,379



$42,968



$131,707































Preferred dividends



10,181



10,181



10,181



11,885



13,514 Total Fixed Charges (3)



$91,657



$97,271



$96,740



$98,457



$100,601































































Coverage





























Interest coverage ratio (4)



6.1x



6.0x



6.5x



6.1x



6.6x Cash interest coverage ratio (5)



4.0x



9.8x



5.4x



10.9x



4.5x Fixed charge coverage ratio (6)



5.5x



5.4x



5.8x



5.4x



5.8x Cash fixed charge coverage ratio (7)



3.7x



8.3x



5.0x



9.0x



4.1x































Leverage





























Debt to total enterprise value (8) (9)



25.5%



20.5%



24.8%



23.9%



24.1% Debt plus preferred stock to total enterprise value (10)



26.8%



21.7%



26.1%



25.2%



25.9% Pre-tax income to interest expense (11)



2.2x



16.2x



2.9x



2.7x



6.2x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (12)



6.3x



6.1x



6.0x



6.0x



5.6x





(2) Cash interest expense is interest expense less amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees and includes interest that we capitalized. We consider cash interest expense to be a useful measure of interest as it excludes non-cash based interest expense. (3) Fixed charges consist of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, and preferred dividends. (4) Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP interest expense plus capitalized interest (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense). (5) Adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest expense (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense). (6) Adjusted EBITDA divided by fixed charges (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture fixed charges). (7) Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of cash interest expense, and preferred dividends (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash fixed charges). (8) Mortgage debt and other loans divided by market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (9) Total enterprise value defined as market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (10) Same as (8), except numerator includes preferred stock. (11) Calculated as net income plus interest expense divided by GAAP interest expense. (12) Calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated of joint venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture EBITDA), multiplied by four.

Management Statements on Non-GAAP Measures

Unaudited

Definitions

Funds From Operations (FFO) :

We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, in the Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from real estate transactions, impairment of investment in real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, non-controlling interests in operating partnership and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) :

We present core funds from operations, or core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) other non-core revenue adjustments, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) loss from early extinguishment of debt, (iv) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, (vi) gain/loss on FX revaluation, and (vii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) :

We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred tax (expense) benefit, (ix) leasing compensation and internal lease commissions, and (x) recurring capital expenditures. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA :

We believe that earnings before interest, loss from early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, impairment of investments in real estate, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, impairment of investments in real estate, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs' EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI :

Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company's rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs' NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.

Additional Definitions

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus our share of unconsolidated JV debt, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (including our share of unconsolidated JV cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (inclusive of our share of unconsolidated JV EBITDA) multiplied by four.

Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is mortgage debt and other loans plus preferred stock divided by mortgage debt and other loans plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.

Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, GAAP interest expense was $67 million, capitalized interest was $15 million and scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends was $10 million.





















Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI)

Three Months Ended (in thousands)

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-21

31-Mar-21



















Operating income



$141,236



$131,498



$192,519



















Fee income



(5,757)



(4,133)



(2,426) Other income



(15)



(200)



(59) Depreciation and amortization



382,132



378,883



369,733 General and administrative



96,435



103,705



97,568 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses



2,077



1,003



2,427 Transaction expenses



11,968



12,427



14,120 Impairment in investments in real estate



—



18,291



— Other expenses



7,657



(1)



(257)



















Net Operating Income



$635,734



$641,472



$673,624







































Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI)





































Net Operating Income



$635,734



$641,472



$673,624



















Straight-line rental revenue



(6,530)



(16,345)



(18,606) Straight-line rental expense



3,646



5,453



6,750 Above- and below-market rent amortization



335



910



2,136



















Cash Net Operating Income



$633,185



$631,490



$663,904

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our economic outlook, our expected investment and expansion activity, our expected physical settlement of the forward sale agreements and use of proceeds from any such settlement, our liquidity, our joint ventures, supply and demand for data center and colocation space, our acquisition and disposition activity, pricing and net effective leasing economics, market dynamics and data center fundamentals, our strategic priorities, our product offerings, available inventory rent from leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced and other contracted rent to be received in future periods, rental rates on future leases, lag between signing and commencement, cap rates and yields, investment activity, the company's FFO, core FFO and net income, 2022 outlook and underlying assumptions, information related to trends, our strategy and plans, leasing expectations, weighted average lease terms, the exercise of lease extensions, lease expirations, debt maturities, annualized rent at expiration of leases, the effect new leases and increases in rental rates will have on our rental revenue, our credit ratings, construction and development activity and plans, projected construction costs, estimated yields on investment, expected occupancy, expected square footage and IT load capacity upon completion of development projects, 2022 backlog NOI, NAV components, and other forward-looking financial data. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending;

increased competition or available supply of data center space;

decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates;

the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services;

our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers;

our ability to attract and retain customers;

breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers;

our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties;

the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions;

our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties;

global supply chain or procurement disruptions, or increased supply chain costs;

information security and data privacy breaches;

difficulty managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas;

our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions;

our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses;

difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;

risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments;

risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements;

our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital;

financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;

adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;

our inability to manage our growth effectively;

losses in excess of our insurance coverage;

our inability to attract and retain talent;

impact on our operations and on the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners during a pandemic, such as COVID-19;

environmental liabilities, risks related to natural disasters and our inability to achieve our sustainability goals;

our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company;

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s failure to maintain its status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes;

Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes;

restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities;

changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; and

the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us.

The risks included here are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Several additional material risks are discussed in our annual report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks continue to be relevant to our performance and financial condition. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust, the Digital Realty logo, Interxion, Turn-Key Flex, Powered Base Building, and PlatformDIGITAL, Data Gravity Index and Data Gravity Index DGx are registered trademarks and service marks of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other names, trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

