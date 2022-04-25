Ritchie Bros. prepped to sell 11,000+ items in Canada's largest equipment auction of the year

The six-day Edmonton auction on May 2 – 7 features equipment & trucks from 1,400+ consignors

EDMONTON, AB, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Next week, Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 11,000 items for 1,400+ consignors in Canada's largest equipment auction of the year. The May 2 – 7, 2022, auction will be held at the company's site in Edmonton, AB, with bidding available online, via mobile app, and in-person.

"We've put together a fantastic lineup of late-model equipment and trucks, with our Edmonton site now open for testing and inspecting items, or you can inspect virtually online with 360o videos of items," said Andrew Lutic, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "This year we have seen incredibly strong demand for used equipment, so I encourage interested bidders to start watchlisting their favourite items online now and to get their bids in early via PriorityBid. You can never bid too early, only too late."

Equipment highlights in the May Edmonton auction include 270+ truck tractors, 190+ excavators, 130+ skid steers, 120+ dozers, 100+ forklifts, 60+ aerial work forms, 40+ agricultural tractors, and 950+ trailers. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Our massive Edmonton auction features multiple complete dispersals and major fleet realignments from some of the most well-respected contractors in Alberta," added Mr. Lutic. "We have a premier package of close to 700 items for Crow Enterprises Ltd. that includes a ton of late-model construction gear, like Cat 745 & 730C2 articulated dump trucks, Cat D10T, D8T, and D6T dozers, Hitachi excavators, Cat 14H VHP motor graders, and lot more."

Auction Schedule:

- Day One (May 2): Truck tractors, cab & chassis, log trucks, buses, flatbed trucks, service trucks, fuel & lube trucks, utility trucks, reefer vans, plow trucks, stone spreaders, and dump trucks

- Day Two (May 3): Wheel loaders, loader backhoes, motor graders, motor scrapers, rock trucks, articulated dump trucks, water trucks, tank trucks, vac trucks, oil & gas trucks, boom trucks, bed trucks, and winch trucks

- Day Three (May 4): Dozers, compact track loaders, skid steer loaders, pipelayers, tack tractors, belly dump trailers, side dump trailers, end dump trailers, lowboys, and power pack units

- Day Four (May 5): Excavators, cranes, log loaders, skidders, feller bunchers, delimbers, mulchers, stump grinders, dumpers, trenchers, directional drills, compactors, forklifts, conveyers, and camp equipment

- Day Five & Six (May 6 & 7): Timed Auction Lot closings

For more information about the May 2 – 7 Edmonton auction, visit rbauction.com/Edmonton.

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

