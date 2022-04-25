Ministry Brands Welcomes New Chief Operations Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software, services and information platforms for churches, ministries and those they serve, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Bacon as Chief Operations Officer and Holly McGiboney as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Bacon brings 25 years of experience in operational and executive leadership to Ministry Brands. He will guide strategic growth and cross-functional alignment to support the mission of advancing faith-based organizations through technology. Bacon joins Ministry Brands from Fiserv where he served as Head of Open Solutions overseeing processing, cyber security and depository solutions for financial institutions.

McGiboney's 20 years of experience in human resources and talent acquisition will continue to drive cohesion around the mission while fostering employee growth, supporting team expansion and elevating the people experience. Her past roles include leadership positions at FLEETCOR and Newport Group.

"Chris Bacon and Holly McGiboney are filling critical roles that will enhance our ability to rally around innovation as a unified team and drive digital engagement forward for our ministry partners," said Pat O'Donnell, CEO of Ministry Brands. "We look forward to their combined experience and expertise supporting the growth of the company, our customers and associates."

"The strong foundation Ministry Brands has built through its expanding software solutions and high-performing, mission-driven team sets the stage for promising growth opportunities, and I am thrilled to be a contributor," said Bacon.

"It is a privilege to join this collaborative team of forward-thinkers who have a true sense of a greater purpose in the work they do every day," said McGiboney. "I look forward to aligning our people strategy with our culture of innovation and excellence."

About Ministry Brands

Serving more than 95,000 customers, Ministry Brands is the leading provider of SaaS platforms for churches, parachurch ministries and other faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Under the leadership of a mission-driven management team, the company seeks to equip the 21st-century church with technology that empowers pastors, church executives, technology professionals and administrators to proactively carry out their mission with excellence, reverence, and efficiency. Ministry Brands' suite of solutions includes church management, online giving, accounting, mobile applications, website development, background checks, content, streaming, and messaging. Learn more at www.ministrybrands.com.

