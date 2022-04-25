LiveIn Topped the Charts for App Downloads in the US and Other Regions in April 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveIn, a mobile widget allowing users to send photos and drawings straight to their friends' home screen, in April topped both the free app chart and the social networking chart on Apple Store in the United States, and became one of the most downloaded apps across iOS and Google Play in the Middle East, South America, and Europe, as it enjoys rising popularity among young users across the globe.

Developed by San Jose-based social tech company LiveHouse Limited and launched in February 2022, LiveIn has quickly gained momentum among teenagers with its distinct features. More than 1 million users downloaded the app starting from April, with monthly active users reaching 4 million in just two months.

Videos of teenagers using the app have gone viral on TikTok in the past two months since LiveIn was launched, with the hashtags of #liveinapp and #LivePic generating more than 40 million views on the platform.

LiveIn, which ranked above established players including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok in the US iOS free app chart in April, makes its way to the social networking market by offering a different approach that enables users to interact with the ones they really care, without being distracted by irrelevant information on a social platform.

LiveIn screenshots (PRNewswire)

After adding LiveIn on the home screen as a widget, a user can send a photo or video to his/her friend. As LiveIn's most distinct feature, the photo or video will automatically pop up on the other's home screen. This makes social interaction a timely and truly intimate experience that makes sure messages of a user's loved ones are not missed.

LiveIn also provides a public feature called "world" where users can see photos and drawings posted by people around the world and follow those they are interested in, making it a fun place for users to establish connections.

Millions of photos and videos are shared on LiveIn every day as it becomes one of the most popular social networking apps used by teenagers in the United States and other regions.

