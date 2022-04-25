JDA Worldwide Acquires The KAIROS Company

Combined company to expand services and global reach

INDIANAPOLIS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDA Worldwide, a full-service marketing agency serving consumer brands, impactful non-profit organizations, and fast-growing companies since 2003, announced today the acquisition of Glendale, California-based public relations and strategic communications firm, The KAIROS Company.

JDA Worldwide is also part of a larger ecosystem, anchored by parent company Prolific; a growth firm that holds a fleet of high performing marketing and communications agencies, and possesses expertise in strategy, consulting, growth capital, and enterprise non-profit fundraising.

Phil Daniels, Chief Performance Officer of Prolific said:

"In less than seven years, The KAIROS Company has become one of America's leading boutique public relations and communications consultancies. Moreover, the KAIROS team brings additional international experience to bolster our global impact. Combining forces with The KAIROS Company meets a key need of JDA to expand our communications practice on our way to becoming one of the world's leading agencies."

The KAIROS Company was founded in 2015 by Johnnie Moore. Its staff in Washington, D.C., Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, Boston, MA, Orlando, FL, Lynchburg, VA, and Glendale, CA serve clients throughout the United States and internationally.

Moore, who will become President of JDA Worldwide as part of the combining of the two companies, described his reasons for joining forces with JDA Worldwide:

"From our origin, The KAIROS Company has focused on strategy and public relations, but our clients have increasingly come to us asking for expertise with branding, creative campaigns, digital, ad-buying, marketing science, and other creative services. Joining forces with JDA not only means that we can offer the full range of marketing services to our clients, it also means we can offer the best in services to complement our own, on day one. As I've come to learn, there's a reason JDA Worldwide is regularly part of the Inc. 5000, and that reason is, in a word, excellence."

Brad Benbow, Chairman and CEO of Prolific, said:

"Prolific was designed from the start to be a growth company. That means holding multiple companies and capabilities all focused on maximizing our partners' revenue, impact, and relevancy. We've now combined the world's finest marketing and PR agencies to continue to serve purpose-driven leaders, corporations, and cause-driven enterprise organizations."

As part of the acquisition, JDA Worldwide plans to expand its client services in Washington, D.C., Nashville, Los Angeles, and internationally, scaling up to offer the full-range of public relations, government relations and communications services in fiscal year 2023.

JDA Worldwide is a full-service marketing agency specializing in brand, media, and creative for emerging and extraordinary brands. Headquartered in Indianapolis, JDA is a regular member of the Inc. 500|5000 for fastest-growing companies in the United States. JDA is a part of the Prolific family of brands. For more information, visit JDAWorldwide.com.

The KAIROS Company has been called a "PR powerhouse" led by "a wunderkind PR executive." It has become the go-to strategic and personal counselor for leaders and organizations who wish to sharpen their public image for audiences of all shapes and sizes. For more information, visit theKcompany.co

Media Contact: press@thekcompany.co

View original content:

SOURCE THE KAIROS COMPANY