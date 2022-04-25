5W Digital Announces Expansion of Dedicated Houseware and Appliances Team

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Digital, the in-house full-service digital agency for 5WPR, announces today the expansion of their dedicated houseware and appliances digital team after expansion of client roster welcoming key leaders from the industry.

5W Digital crafts and executes social media and paid media strategy, content creation, influencer marketing, brand ambassador programming and community management for clients in the space who offer consumers full kitchen and home solutions including small kitchen appliances, performance appliances and large appliances.

"Lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic have consumers looking to revamp their living spaces more now than ever before," said 5W Digital Executive Vice President, Jonathan Mark. "Our digital team knows exactly how to shine a light on these brands and its products that resonate with their target consumers in a meaningful way."

5W Digital is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital marketing, led by industry veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W's award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns, or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W campaigns.

About 5W Digital

5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

