PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE EXPANDS GLOBAL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION WITH VIAPLAY PARTNERSHIP IN NORDICS, BALTICS, POLAND, AND THE NETHERLANDS

PFL live events and on-demand video content available on Viaplay year-round

PFL MMA Regular Season kicks off on April 20 to more than 160 countries

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, and Viaplay have agreed to an exclusive broadcast partnership to feature the 2022 PFL Regular Season, Playoffs and PFL World Championship on Viaplay's streaming platform in 10 countries. Viaplay will become the exclusive PFL content provider in the Nordics, Baltics, Poland and the Netherlands, joining other major sports, including sports properties such as Super Cup, Bundesliga, and Premier League.

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

PFL live events, including international qualifier series matchups, as well as original programming and content, will be available to audiences in the Nordics, Baltics, Poland and the Netherlands on Viaplay. The partnership was made in partnership with Athletic Sports Group and its subsidiary Fight Globe.

"The Professional Fighters League is excited to announce our partnership with Viaplay to carry coverage of the upcoming 2022 PFL Regular Season, Playoffs and PFL World Championship," said SVP International, James Frewin. "We are excited by our continued global expansion and look forward to delivering premium MMA content to combat sports fans across Europe."

"The PFL's innovative structure delivers high-impact action throughout the year leading up to the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship," said NENT Group Chief Sports Officer Peter Nørrelund. "Bringing this thrilling promotion to viewers in 10 countries shows once again that Viaplay is a European heavyweight in live sports streaming."

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with a $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and was broadcast and streamed live worldwide last year to 160 countries with partners including RMC Sport, FPT, Globo, Sky Sport, Eleven Sport, and more. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About VIAPLAY

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group)'s Viaplay streaming service is available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the US and the Netherlands. Viaplay will launch in the UK in 2022, followed by Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland by the end of 2023. We operate streaming services, TV channels, radio stations and production companies, and our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Headquartered in Stockholm with a global perspective, NENT Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('NENT B'). NENT Group has proposed to rebrand as Viaplay Group, subject to approval at its Annual General Meeting on 18 May.

