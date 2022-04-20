New Acosta Report Finds 40% of Shoppers Buy Plant-Based Products

Research shows many shoppers purchase plant-based meat and/or dairy products as part of a healthy lifestyle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today released its latest research report, Plant-Based Eating: Trend or Fad? The report explores consumers' increased interest in purchasing plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. According to Acosta's research, 40% of today's shoppers buy plant-based meat and/or dairy products, citing health as their key motivating factor.

"Consumers' focus on healthy living increased significantly since the onset of COVID-19," said Kathy Risch, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence at Acosta. "Larger conversations about the importance of health and wellness have alerted many consumers to the potential long-term benefits of meat and dairy alternatives, and plant-based product sales are rising as a result. The Plant Based Foods Association reported $7 billion dollars in plant-based sales in 2021, a 27 percent increase from 2019. We expect to see steady growth in this category through the next decade, as consumer awareness continues to expand."

Acosta's research provides in-depth insight surrounding consumers' increased interest in plant-based products.

Plant-Based Shopping Habits

Forty percent of consumers surveyed in March 2022 purchased plant-based meat and/or dairy products within the last six months, with over half of those surveyed (60%) purchasing plant-based products several times a month.

Consumers typically buy plant-based meat and dairy alternatives to replace beef, pork and traditional milk.

Product Loyalty

Sixty-four percent of plant-based buyers purchase within this category at least several times a month.

Fifty-seven percent of plant-based buyers say they intend to consume plant-based alternatives throughout their lives.

Nearly 20% of plant-based buyers say they follow a fully plant-based lifestyle.

Lingering Hesitancy

While 50% of plant-based buyers claim it is important for restaurants to offer plant-based options, only about 20% usually buy these alternatives when eating out.

About 33% of all U.S. shoppers claim to perceive plant-based foods as a fad, despite growing interest and demand.

Acosta's Plant-Based Eating: Trend or Fad? report was gathered via online surveys using the company's proprietary Shopper Community, conducted in March 2022.

