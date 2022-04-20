Iowa rises above sea of sameness as a Midwest flyover state, bares its "Soul" in new campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa is repositioning itself on the proverbial map today, changing from "flyover" to "flythrough" state. The team behind several viral drone videos, Rally Studios, makes Iowa the backdrop for its latest hit production, touted as the biggest flythrough the world has ever seen. The state quickly becomes the main character in Soul of Iowa, a digital content series that showcases amazing new views and compelling storylines.

Soul of Iowa, Iowa Tourism Office, Iowa Economic Development Authority (PRNewswire)

A production crew of renowned drone pilots and creators came from out of state for the project with the Iowa Tourism Office, bringing with them preconceived notions about what Iowa would offer – farming, fields and corn.

"We set out to capture the state in a whole new way and ended up discovering its heart and soul," said Anthony Jaska, director and co-founder at Rally. "Some people think Iowa is just a flyover state, but experiencing it from the ground and just above, you connect on a different level."

This new perspective, uniquely seen through the lens of a drone camera, makes Iowa the star of the show. Offering never-before-seen footage, including flythroughs of a skate park, hot air balloon festival, amusement park and more, the four episodes of Soul of Iowa as well as other visually stunning content from across the state can be found at traveliowa.com/soul.

"We're continuing to let people in on our secrets, and it's working," said Amy Zeigler, state tourism manager with the Iowa Tourism Office. "Soul of Iowa launches us into the spring and summer travel season in a very special way. We're excited to put Iowa's hidden gems and unexpected surprises not only from the featured destinations, but around the state, in the spotlight as people plan their next adventure."

A recent study from Longwoods International showed 90% of American travelers plan to travel in the next six months. Data shows road trips are up in Iowa nearly 15% in 2022 compared to 2019. In fact, between Jan. 19 and Feb. 16, Iowa had the second-highest road trip recovery rate in the country, at a time when the market for travelers' attention and spending is as competitive as ever.

"Soul of Iowa is a unique opportunity to see Iowa like never before," said Zeigler. "Our culture, adventure, connection – things people can't experience when they just fly over – are on full display, helping consumers realize they can enjoy Iowa for a few days or settle down for a lifetime."

The Iowa Tourism Office, part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, works closely with community partners, attractions and events, to promote the state's beautifully vast scenery and unique history. Tourism in Iowa generated $1.5 billion in tax revenues in 2020, with more than $860 million supporting state and local governments. For more Iowa travel information, visit traveliowa.com.

