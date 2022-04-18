Georgia Northwestern Technical College to create new Lineworker Training Program with support of Georgia Power

Company's longstanding partnership with Georgia technical colleges highlights highly rewarding career field on National Lineman Appreciation Day

ATLANTA, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Georgia Power joined with officials from the Technical College System of Georgia, Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) and state and local representatives today at GNTC's Polk County Campus in Rockmart to announce the newest program in Georgia to support training and education for future lineworkers. Through a new collaboration between Georgia Power and GNTC, students will benefit from a robust training program including donated equipment such as bucket trucks, power poles and climbing equipment, as well as hands-on expertise from Georgia Power as the college develops curriculum and training for the program. Students will also have the opportunity to earn a commercial driver's license (CDL) through the program.

April is Lineman Appreciation Month in Georgia, with April 18 recognized across the country as Lineman Appreciation Day. While working to install and maintain electrical line equipment is a highly rewarding career field for thousands of Americans, it can also be treacherous with lineworkers often facing extremely challenging conditions in the field especially following severe weather like hurricanes and tornadoes. Rigorous training and education programs for lineworkers are critical to help prepare them to work safely in real world conditions and the role they play in providing reliable electrical service for millions of Georgians.

"We're proud of our longstanding relationship with the Technical College System of Georgia, and for the positive impact of the programs we have developed to help support our state's need for highly skilled and well-trained lineworkers," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "As we work every day to build Georgia's energy future, we need workers on the line, delivering for our customers and all Georgians. It truly takes partnerships across the public and private sector to cultivate that much needed pipeline and give our state's youth a path forward into these critical trade roles."

"The partnership between Georgia Power and Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Polk County Campus dates back nearly 15 years," said Dr. Heidi Popham, president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College. "The addition of the lineworker program at the campus reinforces Georgia Power's continued commitment and investment in providing a skilled workforce. Georgia Power has proven to be one of GNTC's most committed partners. We are grateful for their continued support of GNTC and technical education. It is through partnerships like this that GNTC is able to provide opportunities for students and to meet the workforce needs of the communities we serve."

In addition to the new program at GNTC, Georgia Power has partnered for years with the Technical College System of Georgia to create lineworker programs at other multiple institutions including Atlanta Technical College; Coastal Pines Technical College; North Georgia Technical College; South Georgia Technical College; Southern Regional Technical College; and West Georgia Technical College. In addition, the company supports Electric Utility Technology (EUT) programs at Lanier Technical College and Savannah Technical College.

Georgia Power is actively hiring qualified line personnel, with career opportunities also existing at the state's Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs) and municipal power providers. Visit www.PoweringCareers.com to learn more about becoming a lineworker with Georgia Power, and visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/ThankALineman to get to know the people behind the power and sign a digital thank you card for the state's lineworkers during Lineman Appreciation Month.

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma or a certificate in aviation, business, health, industrial or public service career paths. This past year, 11,134 people benefited from GNTC's credit and noncredit programs. GNTC has an annual credit enrollment of 8,528 students and an additional enrollment of 2,606 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.

