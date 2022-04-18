Eagle Merchant Partners Acquires Stake in Health and Safety Services Franchisor

ATLANTA, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners (Eagle), an Atlanta-based private equity firm specializing in franchise, multi-unit consumer and industrial middle market opportunities, has made an investment in Enviro-Master Services.

An award-winning franchisor of deep cleaning services, Enviro-Master serves tens of thousands of businesses across North America. Its expertise in the health and safety industry and the techniques developed by the company helps to protects its clients and communities against the spread of dangerous bacteria and pathogens, including COVID-19.

"The health and safety industry has grown exceptionally over the past several years and COVID-19 has accelerated that growth," said Zack Taylor of Eagle Merchant Partners. "This partnership will enable Enviro-Master Services to scale up to meet this demand. We are thrilled to be working with the team."

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company provides deep cleaning, sanitation, disinfection, and electrostatic spray services, along with hygienic products such as hand soap, hand sanitizers, and paper products. It focuses on the restaurant, convenience store, consumer retail, hospitality, commercial and industrial industries, servicing more than 250 brands representing more than 30,000 retail and restaurant locations nationwide.

Named one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. magazine several years running, Enviro-Master has expanded to nearly 90 locations across the United States and Canada.

Enviro-Master Services represents the tenth franchise investment made by Eagle and its principals. It has made several strategic investments in franchisors, franchisees and corporate owned multi-unit operators, including Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise system for children.

Inc. magazine named Eagle Merchant Partners one of the best private equity firms for entrepreneurs and founders. It invests in lower middle-market businesses.

King & Spalding served as legal advisor to Eagle Merchant Partners. Croft & Bender and DLA Piper served as financial and legal advisors to Enviro-Master.

ABOUT EAGLE MERCHANT PARTNERS

Eagle Merchant Partners is an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on investments in Southeastern companies with unique growth opportunities. The partnership is one of the region's most experienced private equity investors, investing in sixteen companies with more than $1.5 billion in revenues. For more information, visit eaglemerchantpartners.com.

