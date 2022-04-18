2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give to Offer Elevated Tournament Experience

Tournament touts new premium hospitality ticket, expanded food offerings and viewing areas for all

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will once again welcome families, foodies, and golf fans from across the Midwest to Grand Rapids, Mich. for an elevated tournament experience June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club. Tickets can be purchased now at meijerLPGAclassic.com.

Tournament officials shared plans to add a new ticket, offering access to an elevated hospitality experience called J Brewers, as well as expanded concessions and viewing areas across the course.

"While we're excited to bring the tournament back at the large scale that our community remembers from previous years, we've refreshed it with new elements that will further set our LPGA experience apart," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "With the introduction of our new premium hospitality experience, J Brewers, and the expansion of our Grand Taste viewing areas and concessions, this year's event will offer more than ever before, all in support of the same great cause – feeding our neighbors in need."

J Brewers Hospitality

J Brewers, named in honor of the financier who purchased the land where Blythefield now stands, will offer a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience located off the 4th fairway where the Grand Taste food pavilions were previously located. J Brewers will replace Grand Taste; it will be a more than 20,0000-square-foot pavilion that offers elevated food and beverage pairings curated and prepared by local and minority-owned restaurants.

Daily tickets for access to the J Brewers pavilion cost $75 apiece. Those tickets are day specific and are available Friday through Sunday.

J Brewers tickets will offer attendees access to:

A terrace for live, front-row views of the on-course action

Television viewing of both the U.S. Open and Meijer LPGA Classic

A vibrant, fun atmosphere with upscale seating areas

All-you-can-eat access to carefully crafted food and beverage items, featuring local vendors and premium cocktails

"The Meijer LPGA Classic offers an experience unlike any other tournament on the LPGA tour," Cooper said. "The level of premium hospitality offered by J Brewers is usually reserved only for sponsors at most tournaments, so to offer it to the public at an attainable price point is truly unique. You simply can't buy another ticket like it on the tour."

General Admission Tickets

General Admission tickets cost $10 apiece and are valid any one day, Thursday through Sunday, while weekly tickets cost $25 and are valid all week. Kids, ages 17 and under, will once again receive free admission with a ticketed adult.

General admission tickets include general grounds access to the tournament, public viewing bleacher seating and various Grand Taste viewing and concessions areas located throughout the course. The Discovery Land and Family Village will again return as a destination for kids and families and will be free and open to the public.

The Grand Taste Viewing and Concessions Areas

The Grand Taste – known as the best food experience on any tour – will return to this year's tournament week lineup in a new way to allow the general public to taste food and beverages from local restaurants, breweries and Meijer vendors at four concession areas located at the 18th tee, 18th green, 10th tee and 16th fairway.

"To better support our local restaurant partners amidst ongoing staffing shortages, we decided to transition their offerings into our concession tents at the Grand Taste viewing areas," Cooper said. "This is especially exciting because it means everyone gets to experience the fun of Grand Taste's local offerings at an affordable price without needing a special ticket."

The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2021 tournament raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the seven tournaments have generated more than $8.5 million for the Meijer Simply Give program. Additionally, in 2021, tournament officials introduced a separate $25,000 donation to a hunger relief organization of the champion's choice, which will continue again this year. Champion Nelly Korda chose Grand Rapids-based Kids' Food Basket for the inaugural donation.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com. Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news using #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

