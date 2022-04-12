Workout Anytime Expands Relationship with ABC Fitness Solutions Through Deployment of ABC IGNITE

Next-generation club management solutions set to reinforce club growth strategy for 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fitness Solutions, LLC (ABC), the leading provider of technology and related services for the fitness industry, and Workout Anytime have expanded their relationship by embracing the complete ABC IGNITE solution for total club management. In a strategic move to streamline its technology solutions and lower the overall cost of ownership, Workout Anytime is consolidating many of its current technology functions and will deploy the entire ABC IGNITE solution - a flagship suite of comprehensive club management solutions.

Founded by two friends with a passion for fitness and business, Workout Anytime has approximately 200 clubs, including its recently announced openings in Honduras and Costa Rica. Thanks to its ability to adapt to new digital programming and focus on promoting overall well-being rather than just physical health, the brand has not only survived but thrived during the pandemic. As it continues to grow and strengthen its family of staff and members, Workout Anytime reassessed its tech vendors and has chosen ABC Fitness solutions as its unique technology partner. In addition to the IGNITE Membership, Operations and Commerce solution, Workout Anytime will be adding Sales (fitness CRM), Engagement (branded mobile app) and Insights Customize (Datawarehouse-as-a-Service) modules.

"It was clear, when deciding on technology that could help streamline our business in 2022, the new ABC IGNITE and its modules were the perfect solution. Delivering a full suite of solutions that could be tailored to the needs of both an individual club location and the overall organization was essential," said Steve Strickland, Founder of Workout Anytime "We're delighted to have integrated ABC Fitness Solutions entirely into our technology infrastructure. They're our partner of choice and one that shares our passion and discipline for innovation within the fitness industry. ABC understands our commitment to Attitude, Care and Excellence."

Designed to be scalable and flexible, ABC IGNITE reimagines ABC's core competencies that the industry has relied on for 40 years within a suite of next-generation intuitive software solutions that are even more powerful and easy to use. Each of the six IGNITE modules, when integrated, delivers more value for the team at Workout Anytime:

IGNITE Sales – With more members looking for personalization in their communication and experience, IGNITE Sales helps clubs capture and close leads faster and upsell current members more efficiently with robust segmentation capabilities and triggered based automated communication via phone, email and SMS text.

IGNITE Membership and IGNITE Operations – Hiring and keeping the right talent has become one the top priorities for any club, the new intuitive club management solution means less training and clutter so the staff can onboard faster and focus on the member.

IGNITE Engagement - Unlike the legacy member app, IGNITE Engagement enables members to do more in the palm of their hand. The all-in-one member-centric mobile fitness experience includes administrative functionality like scheduling, check-in, payments, and booking with additional revenue generating programs like virtual programming, personal training and habits coaching.

IGNITE Commerce – As the long time billing partner of Workout Anytime, the new IGNITE Commerce capability will continue to deliver best-in-class revenue optimization.

IGNITE Insights – "Staff typically spends hours manually pulling together reports from various sources. With Visual and on-demand dashboards, I now have 360° views of the business with one-click analysis for real-time decision-making." Adds Strickland.

"The fitness industry has experienced unprecedented change. Workout Anytime is a brand that has continuously adapted to the changes required throughout the pandemic from safety to new technologies that enabled its members to remain using the clubs," said Mike Escobedo, Chief Customer Officer of ABC Fitness Solutions. "We are delighted to be deepening our partnership with a forward-thinking operator like Workout Anytime by delivering ABC IGNITE."

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC) provides innovative software solutions designed to simplify the business of fitness. Its technology and trusted team of experts helps health and fitness club operators of all sizes boost performance, operate efficiently, and deliver exceptional and differentiated member experiences. Its flagship suite, ABC IGNITE, is a flexible, scalable, and intuitive SaaS solution that addresses all aspects of club management. Designed with open architecture and a modular approach, ABC IGNITE delivers exponential utility to gym operators, providing full control of their businesses, improved member lifetime value, and lower total cost of ownership.

Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 25 million members globally realize their fitness journey and processes over $8.2B in payments annually for 19,000 clubs. ABC Fitness Solutions (abcfitness.com) is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies ( thomabravo.com ).

About Workout Anytime

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week fitness concept with 180+ units across the U.S. Founded by fitness veterans John Quattrocchi and Steve Strickland, the company was formed to provide members with first-class fitness facilities at the lowest cost possible, while delivering a profitable and affordable business model to franchisees. Built on the founders' motto of, "think big, keep it simple and do it with integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion into new territories by providing opportunities to business-minded entrepreneurs. Franchise opportunities are available and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com

