TRIALCARD ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP

Growing full-service life sciences commercialization company completes its seventh acquisition



Combined companies create a differentiated platform for providing both strategic insights and operational excellence to the life science commercialization process

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, a full-service life sciences commercialization company, today announced it has acquired Triangle Insights Group, a strategy consulting firm focused on delivering high-impact solutions across the life sciences value chain. Triangle Insights Group offers a full suite of consulting services, including R&D and portfolio strategy, new product planning and commercialization support, and extensive pricing and market access expertise and insights. The deal marks TrialCard's seventh acquisition since entering a partnership with Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC in November 2017.

(PRNewsfoto/TrialCard Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with offices in New York City and San Francisco, Triangle Insights Group's 50+ consultants combine deep knowledge of the life sciences industry across therapeutic areas and functional groups, with a dedication to creativity and strong critical thinking. Recommendations from Triangle Insights Group are original, relevant to the evolving industry landscape, and supported by rigorous analytics. The company, founded in 2013, supports clients in the biopharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device industries, with experience in every therapeutic area and more than 150 indications. TrialCard is pleased to announce that all TIG partners and employees will be retained by TrialCard post-acquisition.

"The addition of Triangle Insights Group to the TrialCard platform is a huge win for the life sciences industry and patients in general," said Scott Dulitz, President and Chief Strategy Officer at TrialCard. "Commercialization and operational considerations are becoming increasingly important during the early pre-approval stages of a product's lifecycle. Our blended team of experts will be well-positioned to provide both the strategic insights and executional excellence to successfully launch and commercialize new products."

"We are thrilled to be part of TrialCard's innovative full-service commercialization platform," added Gautam Aggarwal, Founding Partner and Pricing Market Access Lead at Triangle Insights Group. "Our strategic capabilities, combined with TrialCard's industry-leading suite of patient support and provider engagement services, will enable us to offer unparallelled value to our clients. This growth-accelerating transaction will provide incredible opportunities for our Triangle team and will enable us to continue our trend of attracting top-caliber talent."

For the past four years, Triangle Insights Group has been ranked on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation. This ranking is based on revenue growth over the past three years and represents the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. In February 2022, Triangle Insights Group was ranked #6 among the Best Boutique Consulting Firms in the 2022 Vault Rankings.

Clearsight Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Triangle Insights in connection with this transaction.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is a full-service life sciences commercialization company that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial supply management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization support for more than 400 life science customers and has connected over 36 million patients with more than $22 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

About Triangle Insights Group

Triangle Insights Group is a premier strategy consulting firm providing guidance on critical business issues to life science industry leaders. The firm's approach combines deep industry knowledge with strong analytical rigor to drive strategic decision-making across client domains. Triangle's expertise encompasses key therapeutic areas (oncology, CNS, cell, and gene therapy) and relevant industry disciplines (pricing and market access, new product planning, and commercial strategy). For more information, visit www.triangleinsightsgroup.com.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

TrialCard

ltownsend@trialcard.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrialCard Incorporated