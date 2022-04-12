T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2022

BALTIMORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.55 trillion as of March 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in March 2022 and $4.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during March and the quarter-to-date period.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
3/31/2022
2/28/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 489
$ 486
$ 554
Fixed income, including money market
84
85
85
Multi-asset(b)
217
216
232
790
787
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
Equity
389
385
439
Fixed income, including money market
91
91
90
Multi-asset(b)
240
235
246
Alternatives
42
42
42
762
753
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,552
$ 1,540
$ 1,688
Target date retirement products
$ 375
$ 369
$ 391
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b)
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
3/31/2022
2/28/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$ 647
$ 642
$ 724
Fixed income, including money market
143
145
147
790
787
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
Equity and blended assets
577
568
632
Fixed income, including money market
143
143
143
Alternatives
42
42
42
762
753
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,552
$ 1,540
$ 1,688
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
