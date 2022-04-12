T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2022

BALTIMORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.55 trillion as of March 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in March 2022 and $4.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during March and the quarter-to-date period.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2022, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

3/31/2022

2/28/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds











Equity

$ 489

$ 486

$ 554 Fixed income, including money market

84

85

85 Multi-asset(b)

217

216

232



790

787

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment

products











Equity

389

385

439 Fixed income, including money market

91

91

90 Multi-asset(b)

240

235

246 Alternatives

42

42

42



762

753

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,552

$ 1,540

$ 1,688

Target date retirement products

$ 375

$ 369

$ 391

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore -based T. Rowe Price ( troweprice.com ) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

3/31/2022

2/28/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds











Equity and blended assets

$ 647

$ 642

$ 724 Fixed income, including money market

143

145

147



790

787

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment

products











Equity and blended assets

577

568

632 Fixed income, including money market

143

143

143 Alternatives

42

42

42



762

753

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,552

$ 1,540

$ 1,688

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

