Spanish Footwear Innovator uin Partners with National Gallery, London to Launch "A Timeless Journey" Collection Inspired by Impressionist Masterpieces

TOLEDO, Spain , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uin has announced a new partnership with the National Gallery, London to breathe new life into its classic and latest footwear by recrafting uin's iconic travel shoes using designs inspired by timeless masterpieces housed in one of the most celebrated art galleries in the world. Global art and cultural IP specialist ARTiSTORY brokered the deal for uin to acquire the global creative rights (excluding China) for the new "A Timeless Journey" collaborative collection that features art pieces by era-defining impressionist painters such as Van Gogh and Monet.

The nine-piece collaborative collection includes graphic designs that draw inspiration from Van Gogh's Sunflowers, Claude Monet's The Water-Lily Pond, Georges Seurat's The Seine Seen from La Grande Jatte, and Edgar Degas's Ballet Dancers. By distilling and purifying the colors and artistic elements of those stimulating vintage paintings, Fernando Acevedo, Chief Designer and Co-founder of uin, reimagines and recreates a theme that captures and transcends the strength and essence of the art pieces. The result is a marriage of the traditional impressionist style and modern interpretation that compels the designs to radiate a newfound charm.

"uin Art Travel Shoes are determined to create a new category of travel shoes, combining simple while natural and comfortable products with creative artistic patterns. The colors and inspirations of those artists fit perfectly into our brand philosophy, and we are excited to set forth on this timeless journey together with images inspired by the National Gallery's masterpieces," said Mr. Acevedo.

Originated in Toledo, Spain, uin's design philosophy for its travel shoes series is the embodiment of two passions that unite humanity across different cultures and continents – travel and art. Combining innovative and comfortable technologies, Fernando Acevedo celebrates the positive emotions emanating from these two types of life-enriching activities by incorporating colorful and soul-freeing pictorial languages that resonates with global travel lovers and artists alike.

Inspired by some of the best-known and best-loved impressionist paintings, the National Gallery, London and uin collaboration marks a new adventure, one that allows uin to reinterpret the artistic feelings embedded in those beautiful and dream-like art pieces in a modern light to redefine footwear design. Staying true to its brand values, uin also hopes to bring warmth and inspiration to customers through the new collection, as well as grant them an immersive artistic and cultural experience whenever they embark on a new journey.

The pandemic has transformed the way that people look at the world and themselves as it awakens us to the need for self-exploration and world travel. Against this backdrop, uin's simple and natural design, enriched with creative artistic patterns, speaks to and inspires those who are motivated to seek spiritual comfort and external adventures through cultural experiences. Over the past few years, uin has launched multiple IP collaborations with global artists and brands, with its Smiley Collection; Destination Collection, Pet Collection and Blossom Collection receiving positive market feedback from over 100 countries. In the US, uin Footwear saw a fifteen-fold sales increase from 2019 to 2021.

With travel and art embedded in its DNA, uin seeks to reimagine the design of travel shoes by giving them a new identity that matches people's ever-evolving lifestyles. In the exploration of the artistic expression that fuses the natural with the fashioned, the chief designer Fernando Acevedo creates the "uin Art Travel Shoes" series whose design philosophy gracefully centers on the spiritual and emotional power that travel delivers, allowing people to enjoy self-expression through vibrantly colorful patterns that embody youthful energy and freedom.

