South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company")(OTCQX: SABK), parent of South Atlantic Bank (the "Bank"), is pleased to announce Matthew H. Hobert, CPA has been hired as executive vice president, chief financial officer for the Company.

Hobert previously served as director of investment banking at FIG Partners/Janney Montgomery Scott in Atlanta, Georgia, and has nine years of financial experience. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Georgia and holds his Series 79 securities license.

Richard N. Burch, executive vice president, will continue as chief operating officer and will work closely with the Accounting team during this time of transition. He will continue to lead the Deposit Operations, Loan Operations , Information Technology, and Project Management teams, as well as serve as the Bank's information security officer.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with over $1.2 billion in total assets. The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated. The Bank operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management, including South Atlantic Bank goMobile, the Bank's mobile banking app. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank.

