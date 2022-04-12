Ross & Squibb Distillery releases Rossville Union 2022 Barrel Proof

Annual, limited-release straight rye whiskey, now featuring a 7-year age statement

ST. LOUIS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawrenceburg, Indiana-based Ross & Squibb Distillery announced the launch of Rossville Union 2022 Barrel Proof, its annual, limited-release straight-rye whiskey. Set to reach retail shelves across the country starting this month, this limited allocation of 3,000 six-pack cases was bottled at 117.2 proof (58.6% ABV) and has a suggested retail price of $69.99.

Rossville Union 2022 Barrel Proof features a medley of straight-rye mash bills, distilled by one of the largest producers of rye whiskey in America – Ross & Squibb Distillery. The flavor profile includes an aroma of rye spice, vanilla, caramel, oak, and slight chocolate; forward flavors of sweet caramel and vanilla, moving to baking spices and chocolate; and a lingering finish of rye and a hint of sweet mint.

There were 82 barrels selected for this year's release, which is displayed on each bottle of Rossville Union Barrel Proof. And for the first time, every bottle prominently features a 7-year age statement.

"Rossville Union 2022 Barrel Proof is another example of the great rye-whiskey tradition we've carried on at Ross & Squibb Distillery and yet another reason Indiana is the rye capital of the world," said Ian Stirsman, master distiller at Ross & Squibb distillery. "As the popularity of rye whiskey continues to grow, we've selected another exceptional medley of rye mash bills to satisfy even the most discriminating tastes among the ever-growing numbers of rye-whiskey drinkers."

The award-winning Rossville Union Family of brands also includes a 94 Proof offering – Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, which has a suggested retail price of $39.99.

