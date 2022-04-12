Piva Capital Adds World-Class ESG and Sustainability Leaders Elizabeth Lowery and Daryl Kennedy to the Team

Firm hires top leaders to reinforce and advance well-established ESG investing program

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Piva Capital announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Beth) Lowery as a Senior Advisor to the venture capital firm and Daryl Kennedy as its Investor Relations and ESG Manager. In their new roles, they will lend their expertise to drive strategic direction and implementation of ESG principles and activities across Piva's business operations and investments.

"ESG and sustainability are core to how Piva operates and creates value within the next-generation industrial ecosystem we are fostering," said Mark Gudiksen, Managing Partner of Piva Capital. "We're backing up our commitment to ESG in everything we do by hiring world-class people to work with us on the team. We're so excited to have Beth and Daryl join Piva and spearhead our efforts."

Lowery joins as Senior Advisor

Elizabeth Lowery is currently a Senior Advisor, Sustainable Finance and ESG with ERM, a sustainability consulting firm. She was formerly the Managing Director of Sustainability and ESG at TPG. Beth joined TPG after a 20-year career with General Motors Company where she was a member of GM's Senior Leadership Group as Corporate Vice President, Environment, Energy & Safety Policy and Secretary to the Public Policy Committee of the GM Board of Directors. She also served as General Counsel for GM—North America Prior to that, she held various executive positions, including Senior Knowledge Leader and a Principal of GreenOrder at LRN, a partner at Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn, and a law clerk to Michigan Supreme Court Justice G. Mennen Williams. She has and continues to serve on several non-profit and for profit boards.

Lowery will help the firm evaluate investment prospects and assess ESG-related risks and opportunities. She will also support portfolio companies with operations, talent sourcing, and strategic oversight with a focus on ESG-related topics. She will also be involved in the firm's LP relationships and public engagement around ESG.

"It is an honor to join Piva Capital, not only because of the exceptional talent of the team, but also because ESG is woven into the fabric of everything the firm does," said Lowery. "All of us in ESG and sustainability investing want to find better solutions for the world and the planet. I'm happy to lend my expertise in helping Piva advance its efforts."

Kennedy named Investor Relations and ESG Manager

Daryl Kennedy was most recently Lead Sustainable and Responsible Investment Policy Adviser for The Investment Association, the UK's trade body and industry voice for investment management, where she led ESG lobbying efforts and liaised between industry leaders and global government agencies. She also advised the trade group's 250+ asset management members on practical implementations of ESG reporting standards. Prior to that, she held positions at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) and Jones Lang Lassalle (JLL).

Daryl will lead Piva Capital's ESG efforts and be responsible for managing and growing relationships with existing and future investors. She will also spearhead Piva's thought leadership activities covering ESG integration, environmental innovation, and overall GP/LP collaboration on responsible investment practices.

About Piva Capital

Piva Capital is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm investing in visionary entrepreneurs who are solving the world's critical industrial challenges with breakthrough technologies and innovative business models. For more information, please visit us at Piva.vc , on LinkedIn and Medium .

