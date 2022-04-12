Perspire Sauna Studio Celebrates Record-Breaking First Quarter in 2022

Fast-Growing Infrared Sauna Franchise Signed 28 Franchise Agreements in Markets Across the Country

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the rapidly growing infrared and red light therapy (RLT) sauna franchise, is not only raising the temperature; it is raising the bar for emerging brands with a record-breaking first quarter in 2022. The wellness company announced today it signed 28 franchise agreements since the beginning of January, the most it has ever signed in one quarter. Notably, these deals will bring the brand to nine new states in the coming years. In February, Perspire also celebrated its debut in Arizona with the opening of the Gilbert studio, bringing the total number of locations open to 22.

The recently signed agreements will bring Perspire Sauna Studio to several new areas of the United States, including Kansas City, MO; Houston, TX; San Antonio, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Orange County, CA; Park City, UT; and Bozeman, MT among other cities. The franchisees behind these deals come from a variety of backgrounds, including multi-unit franchise owners, as they look for fresh career pivots and to diversify their current portfolios.

"We have seen a surge in interest for our brand over the last couple of years as entrepreneurs are recognizing the need for more wellness services in their communities following the pandemic," said Lee Braun, Founder, and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "Perspire is ready to meet that need. We are excited to help our new franchisees achieve their entrepreneurial dreams and help every person that walks into our studios become the healthiest version of themselves with our cutting-edge infrared saunas."

To support the impending growth, Perspire has hired and promoted several key players at its corporate office. Cory Lyons has been promoted to Vice President of Franchise Development; Shery Christopher will join the leadership team full-time as an Executive Vice President, and Rachel Johnson has been brought onto the team as Accounting Manager.

Perspire's impressive first-quarter continues a hot streak for the brand following a banner year of growth in 2021. Last year, the company opened 8 new studios, including firsts in Chicago, Charlotte, and West Des Moines, and awarded 60 new franchise locations. Combined with the 28 deals secured this past quarter, Perspire has signed 80 franchise agreements with 23 studios currently in development.

Founded in 2010 in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio is committed to elevating the mind and body wellness of its guests, offering an experience that is personalized to each individual. Its first-of-its-kind infrared lighting systems enhance the user experience and create a high-quality atmosphere where guests can unwind, relax and achieve their wellness goals. The brand's advanced sauna technology, along with its medical-grade and high-intensity red light therapy bar, are what set it apart in the industry. The experience has demonstrated the ability to improve sleep, boost immunity, burn calories, reduce inflammation, and simply offer a space for people to allow their minds and bodies to feel better. Across the 22 open studios, more than 1 million sauna sessions have been hosted since the company's founding, and the franchise is on track to reach 2 million this year.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel refreshed after each session. Founded and led by CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact Cory Lyons, cory@perspiresaunastudios.com.

