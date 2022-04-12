With Help From Hormonal Health Coach, Candles to Educate Around All Four Phases of The Monthly Cycle, Not Just "The Bleed"

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Menstrual care brand MOONS is bringing awareness and aromatherapy to each phase of the full menstrual cycle with the launch of phases—a four piece candle set developed with a hormonal health coach and a New York City candle maker, Now available through MOONS as well as at Showfields in New York City, phases offers energy-supporting fragrances plus guidance on the hormonal and energetic shifts of each of the four phases—menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal—of a menstruator's monthly cycle.

MOONS Creates First-Ever Candle Collection for Each Phase of the Menstrual Cycle

"We believe that understanding our full cycles, not just managing the days of our bleed, is a huge, overlooked opportunity to optimize our entire lives, from what we eat, to how we move, to the scents we fill our home with," said CEO and cofounder Rachel Donovan Geller. "The menstrual cycle is a window into our wellness, and phases is just the beginning for MOONS in terms of providing insights and intel that cycling folks can actually apply to their daily lives."

phases is the second product launch for the young direct-to-consumer brand. duets™, MOONS' category-first tampon + liner system designed to end leaks and proudly made in the USA and Canada, hit the market in summer of 2021 and has since been named a 2022 Editor's Pick by Health Magazine.

"A candle collection may seem an unlikely second sku for a brand such as ours," said CCO and cofounder Kaity Potak. "But the promise of MOONS has always been to provide useful, insightful products and information based on real life experiences. It's mind-boggling to us that we're not all taught to think about our bodies through this lens. But interest in this space is booming, and we're thrilled to be able to provide a fun, giftable way to start engaging with this deep wisdom."

The four candles in phases are 100% soy and hand-poured in reusable tins. The set's outer packaging is 100% recycled, and within each box is a matchbook and bookmark with information on each phase.

About MOONS

Founded in 2021, leading fem care company MOONS is changing the language, culture, and experience surrounding menstruation and other key phases of menstruators' lives. Their first product, duets™, combines a compact tampon + slim liner in one convenient pouch, making it the first-ever product system designed by women to end period stains. MOONS is proud to have an all female executive team led by CEO and Co-Founder, Rachel Donovan Geller and CCO & Co-Founder, Kaity Potak. MOONS is headquartered in New York's Hudson Valley.

