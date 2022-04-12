Mobile Video Devices (MVD) Adds NETGEAR Pro AV Optimized Network Switches to Distribution Roster

Full-service distributor to combine purpose-built managed switches, complementary product lines, and extensive NDI® expertise into easy-to-deploy AV over IP solutions

READING, Pa. and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced audio/video technology distributor Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) today announced a new distribution partnership with NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small. The new agreement will see MVD distribute NETGEAR's AV Line of managed network switches to Pro AV integrators and resellers across the United States, including the popular M4250 series of switches for AV over IP applications.

NETGEAR's M4250 switches were designed and engineered specifically to meet the demanding needs of delivering audio, video, and control signals over an IP network. NETGEAR combined over 25 years of networking experience with best practices from leading experts and partners in the Pro AV market. The M4250 series' easy-to-use, web-based interface eliminates the tedious network configuration steps typical of AV over IP deployments. Installers can simply select the desired protocol or vendor and applicable ports, with the switch automating the remainder of the configuration and ensuring the settings are correct for the specific AV application.

MVD has been providing full-service distribution and manufacturer representation for market-leading media solutions since 2006, with an emphasis on live streaming, video production, conferencing, and collaboration technologies. MVD works closely with resellers, system integrators, and OEMs to provide the ideal video solution for each unique application and supports them through all aspects of setup and implementation. Other key product lines distributed by MVD include Magewell video capture, streaming, and AV-over-IP devices; NEARITY audio solutions, cameras, and all-in-one conferencing devices; PTZOptics professional pan/tilt/zoom cameras; and HuddleCamHD professional webcams.

While NETGEAR M4250 switches flexibly support a wide array of AV use cases and protocols, their support for NDI® technology is particularly relevant to MVD. MVD's extensive experience in designing and supporting NDI® workflows makes the company exceptionally well-qualified to support integrators and resellers deploying such solutions. As Magewell's exclusive North American distributor, MVD has been working with Magewell NDI® encoders and decoders for over three years -- giving them valuable insights into the networking nuances of NDI® based production and distribution.

"NDI® is a powerful technology and has less intensive networking requirements than standards such as SMPTE ST-2110, but it still needs the network to be configured in specific ways for optimal performance – as do most AV over IP technologies," said Darryl Spangler, President of Mobile Video Devices. "The unique configuration profiles in NETGEAR's AV-optimized switches save integrators and administrators significant time and effort when installing and maintaining AV networks. We're thrilled to add NETGEAR switches to our portfolio."

In addition to supplying NETGEAR AV switches on their own for any AV application, MVD also plans to offer bundles comprising Magewell Pro Convert encoders or decoders alongside M4250 switches. This makes it easier for resellers and systems integrators to design, order, and deploy complete NDI® workflows for their customers. "Combining Magewell encoders and decoders with the Magewell Cloud multi-device management software and a NETGEAR switch forms a complete, robust, and easy-to-implement AV over IP solution," added Spangler.

"NETGEAR's commitment to the Pro AV industry encompasses partnering not only with market-leading technology innovators, but also with expert distributors who can support our goal of making it easier for users to realize the full benefits of AV over IP," said Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for Managed Switches, NETGEAR. "MVD's experience at the forefront of the AV over IP revolution makes this partnership a great fit, and we're excited to be working with them."

For more information about Mobile Video Devices, please visit www.mobilevideodevices.com. For more information on NETGEAR Pro AV products and services, please visit NETGEAR.com/proav.

About Mobile Video Devices – Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) provides distribution services and manufacturer representation in the Americas with a focus on technologies for live streaming, video conferencing, collaboration, networking, and video production. Offering business development, marketing, logistics, channel management and product warranty support services, manufacturers, systems integrators, and resellers choose MVD for its industry expertise and extreme dedication to an exceptional customer experience at every level of the supply chain. Visit www.mobilevideodevices.com for more information.

About NETGEAR, Inc. – NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Facebook for NETGEAR Business, Instagram and our blog at NETGEAR.com.

Copyright 2022 Mobile Video Devices Inc. All rights reserved. NDI is a registered trademark of Vizrt Group. #NDI

SOURCE Mobile Video Devices